Cowboys QB named as trade candidate ahead of final roster decision
Trey Lance is fighting for a spot on the Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster, but he could find himself switching teams once again before the start of the regular season.
In a post from CBS Sports, the North Dakota State legend was named as a trade candidate ahead of the final roster decisions.
Speculation has been rampant about Lance's future in Dallas, but his value could be at an all-time high after a strong performance in Week 2 of the preseason.
"The luster has worn off Lance quite a bit in recent years, with the former No. 3 overall draft pick struggling to secure the top backup job for the Dallas Cowboys. Still, at just 24, the ex-San Francisco 49ers prospect possesses long-term upside that could intrigue needier teams at the position. Dallas might just as well retain him with Dak Prescott entering a contract year, but considering the Cowboys are also letting Lance play out his rookie deal, it's possible they've already seen enough."
The Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, and Minnesota Vikings have been named potential candidates for Lance, who is in the final year of his rookie deal.
Lance finished the team's game against the Las Vegas Raiders completing 15-of-23 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown while leading the team in rushing with 34 yards and another score.
The Cowboys wrap up the preseason by returning home to the west coast on Saturday, August 24, to host the Los Angeles Chargers, so the Bolts will get an up-close look at what Lance offers.
