4 takeaways from Cowboys' win vs Raiders in second preseason game
On Saturday night, the Dallas Cowboys got into the preseason win column with their 27-13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.
The offense took a massive step forward after a not so charming performance last week against the Rams, scoring their first touchdowns of the preseason last night. There was a lot to be happy about after last night's performance.
Here are four takeaways from the preseason victory.
4. Rookie defensive standouts
Cowboys rookie edge rusher Marshawn Kneeland and rookie linebacker Marist Liufau made great impressions in their second outing with the team. In the short time he played, Kneeland did exactly what the team needed from him: blowing up the opponent's run game. Liufau looks to be the physical linebacker that Dallas needs, flying all over the field and finishing with two assisted tackles in his short time on the field.
A new Legatron?
One position the Cowboys didn't have to worry about heading into training camp was kicker. Brandon Aubrey proved he's the man for the job after a stellar rookie season. Saturday night, Aubrey hushed any doubter that might be left when he easily made a 66-yard field goal. The Cowboys have a deadly weapon on special teams.
Signs of life in the backfield
It is easy to root for Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn. Undersized but plays with plenty of heart, Vaughn showed on Saturday night that his stature isn't anything to worry about. On five carries, Vaughn finished with 34 yards, putting him at an average of 6.8 yards a carry. There's plenty of opportunity for anyone to assist Ezekiel Elliot in the backfield, and Vaughn may be just the one to do it.
1. Earning a spot
In his preseason debut last week, Trey Lance didn't show anything that would have anyone making the argument for him to be on the opening-day roster. However, on Saturday night, Lance made things a lot more interesting for the people who make those decisions. Lance was 15 of 23 with 151 yards and a touchdown pass while tied with Vaughn as the team's leading rusher with 34 yards while adding a rushing score to his night.
Cooper Rush has cemented himself as the number 2 quarterback on this team, but has Lance secured his roster spot as well? Or could someone like the Raiders use his services? There is a lot left to be answered for the former top-10 pick.
