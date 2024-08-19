Micah Parsons Q&A: Cowboys star talks respect for military, giving back, preparing for season, and video games
The Dallas Cowboys are less than a month from the start of the regular season. With so much excitement and uncertainty heading into the regular season, one thing is for certain: Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons will once again be a force to be reckoned with. On Wednesday, our site had the chance to speak with Parsons about the upcoming season and his partnership with USAA.
Check out the full interview below:
Q&A with Micah Parsons
Q. What does it mean to you to have the opportunity to partner with USAA and give back to the fans with this Madden Sweepstakes?
It means the world to me. Obviously, my partnership with USAA goes way back. The partnership has been great. Obviously, with my family in the military and my family's military background, and just everything they're doing with the Dallas Cowboys and their Salute to Service with the Veterans, it means the world to me and the Dallas Cowboys. It's a great event that we're throwing, and the event itself is so amazing and so creative. A fan gets to sign up at dallascowboys.com/fan/usaa-madden-sweeps. The fan will get to face me, Micah Parsons, one-on-one, on the jumbotron, on the big screen. I mean, there's nothing better than that in the world, I don't think, right now.- Micah Parsons
Q. Speaking of Madden, have you made any progress in your campaign to become a 99 overall in the game?
Oh, I'm just going to have to do that on the football field! Yeah, I'm about to take care of that in Jerry's World too.- Micah Parsons
Q. I want to switch gears just for a second and ask you some football-related questions. How are you feeling mentally and physically heading into the regular season?
Feeling great mentally and physically. Spirits are up, family is well, kids are well. The defense and this team is doing well. So far, we've been extremely healthy, and we've been grateful. Avoiding major injury during these first two weeks of camp, so we've been grateful. I'm just excited to get ready for this season and showcase my talents.- Micah Parsons
Q. You mentioned the defense, how has it been starting a relationship with Mike Zimmer?
Oh, man, I don't think Mike is anything like people think. I think he's one of the most nice and caring dudes you could be around. You know, you have to give respect to get respect, and I have nothing but great things to say about (Zimmer.) He's been very positive and one of the smartest dudes I know defensively. (Zimmer) always finds ways to create openings and share ways that he thinks I can make a better impact. Mike is a great dude, and I am glad that he is here and we can continue to work together.- Micah Parsons
Q. Switching back to the Madden Sweepstakes, do you plan on taking it easy with the winner, or are we going to try to put 90 on the scoreboard?
Oh, no. Oh, no. I'm giving the full-out Jerry's World Dallas Cowboys butt-whooping. I hope they're ready because I couldn't be more ready. I'm going all out, no mercy. There's no mercy in Jerry's world, and it's going to go down. I hope the winner will be ready, I can't wait to compete in September, just make sure you sign-up by the end of August.- Micah Parsons
So, if you are the lucky fan that gets to take on Parsons in Madden be warned, the All-Pro quarterback hunter isn't letting up in the house Jerry built.
