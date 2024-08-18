Cooper Beebe hype train soars as Cowboys rookie tosses Raiders like children
When the Dallas Cowboys were heading into Week 1 of the preseason, it appeared Brock Hoffman had the upper hand in the battle for the starting center position. After watching Cooper Beebe over the past two games, it's clear that the tide has shifted.
Beebe not only proved he can handle snapping the ball but he's been manhandling opponents with ease.
He was dominant in his debut against the Los Angeles Rams but even better this Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders.
He was so locked in that the rookie could be seen on several plays tossing Raiders defenders around like children.
On one play, he snapped the ball to Trey Lance and then took out two defenders. First, he tossed defensive tackle John Jenkins to the ground and was still able to hold off linebacker Robert Spillane. Before shrugging it off as the preseason, just note that Jenkins and Spillane are listed as starters right now for Vegas.
Later, he got to the second level and threw linebacker Luke Masterson out of the way.
His teammates didn't give Malik Davis the room he needed to get to the second level but if they had, Beebe was out there clearing the way.
Dallas was criticized for their inactivity this offseason but as is often the case, it appears they got it right with their offensive linemen. Both Hoffman and Beebe have the look of starters in the NFL but it's going to be tough to keep Beebe off the field after his play this preseason.
