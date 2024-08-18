Cowboys stock risers and fallers for players on the roster bubble after week 2
The Dallas Cowboys dominated the Las Vegas Raiders 27-12, with quarterback Trey Lance outplaying both of the Raiders' potential starters.
The Cowboys played a complete game, minimizing mistakes, running the ball effectively, passing with ease, and delivering a strong defensive performance.
Here are the players on the roster bubble whose stock rose or fell the most in the Cowboys' Week 2 preseason victory.
Players Whose Stock Rose
Deuce Vaughn (RB)
Deuce Vaughn emerged as the standout player at running back during the Cowboys' Week 2 preseason victory.
He led the team with 34 rushing yards on just five carries, showcasing his shiftiness and playmaking ability, particularly on a dazzling 12-yard run where he juked a defender with ease. Vaughn also demonstrated his versatility by adding a 25-yard kick return.
Kemon Hall (CB)
Kemon Hall delivered the play of the game in Week 2 of the preseason with a 69-yard pick-six, showcasing his playmaking ability.
Hall, who has spent time on various practice squads, might have finally found a home in Dallas after consistently making plays in training camp and helping to shut down the Raiders' passing attack.
In addition to his interception, Hall also recorded three tackles, in the Cowboy's triumphant victory against the Raiders.
Royce Freeman (RB)
The Cowboys were cautious in the offseason when it came to signing free agents, but they did bring in six-year veteran Royce Freeman on a one-year deal. So far, the signing looks promising, as
Freeman made the most of his limited opportunities in the preseason, racking up 32 yards on seven carries.
Despite his solid performance, Freeman's spot on the roster isn't guaranteed, with Ezekiel Elliott, Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, and Hunter Luepke all making strong cases for a roster spot.
Freeman's fate will likely depend on how many running backs the Cowboys choose to keep on their 53-man roster.
Racey McMath (WR)
Racey McMath led the Cowboys in receiving yards against the Raiders, hauling in three catches for 54 yards. His standout moment came on a 30-yard reception from Trey Lance.
While McMath still faces an uphill battle to make the Cowboys' roster, his performance certainly boosts his chances of earning a spot elsewhere if the Cowboys decide to cut him.
Players whose Stock Fell
Malik Davis (RB)
Malik Davis has been on the Cowboys' roster bubble for three seasons, but unfortunately, this doesn't seem to be the year he secures a role in the team's run game.
Davis struggled in the preseason, posting the lowest numbers among the Cowboys' running backs with just 14 yards on five carries. As a result, he is likely to be a candidate for the Cowboys' practice squad once again.
Jalen Moreno-Cropper (WR)
After a couple of bobbled catches and an overall underwhelming performance in Week 1, Jalen Moreno-Cropper's struggles continued into Week 2 of the preseason.
He failed to haul in his only target and managed just 19 yards on two punt returns. To make matters worse, he lost a fumble, capping off a bleak performance that will hurt his chances of making the final roster.
Snoop Conner (RB)
Snoop Conner delivered a disappointing performance with just 15 yards on five carries and no catches on two targets. Although Conner was already a longshot to make the Cowboys' roster, this outing likely seals his fate as a roster cut.
