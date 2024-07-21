Cowboys' Trevon Diggs shares progress on field after knee surgery
The Dallas Cowboys' defense suffered a significant blow last year when star cornerback Trevon Diggs went down with a season-ending ACL injury in practice just a couple weeks into the season. Diggs wound up playing just two games after making the Pro Bowl the previous two years running.
About a month later, Diggs underwent surgery to repair his knee and it's been a long road back ever since. There's good news on this front, though. Diggs appears to be moving well, cutting and changing direction the way he will need to when the games begin in September.
Here's a look at a short video Diggs shared on his Instagram page that shows his progress:
With Diggs out for the year, Dallas got a pleasant surprise in the play of DaRon Bland, who wound up leading the NFL with nine interceptions last season. Bland was named a first-team All-Pro for his efforts. As impressive as this combo is, neither one of them made the cut when ESPN polled NFL executives, coaches and scouts as to who the top 10 cornerbacks in the NFL are going into the 2024 season.
More bulletin board material for a team that should be as motivated and capable as any to make a Super Bowl run.
