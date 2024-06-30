Raiders should give Dak Prescott 'blank check' to leave Cowboys
The Dak Prescot contract saga is going to stretch into Dallas Cowboys training camp in late July, with the knowledge that the star quarterback will hit the open market after the season if a new deal is not reached.
Reports have suggested Prescott is seeking $60 million per year in his next contract after Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to a jaw-dropping five-year, $275 million extension.
If Prescott hits NFL free agency, a bidding war will ensue, making it difficult for the Cowboys to re-sign their star signal-caller. Because the Cowboys played the waiting game, yet again, with Prescott, his price tag continues to soar, and he may now be out of their price range -- especially with CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons also in line for new deals.
But what could that mean for Prescott's next move?
ESPN's Mike Tannenbaum suggested the Las Vegas Raiders should heavily pursue Prescott's services and do whatever it takes to land him.
“If I’m (Raiders owner) Mark Davis ... I have a countdown clock in my office, and that plane is fueled and ready to go," Tannenbaum told Ryan Clark on ESPN's Get Up. "And I’m giving Dak Prescott a blank check to go with Brock Bowers and Davante Adams."
The top two quarterbacks on the Raiders current roster are Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew. There is no denying Prescott would be an upgrade.
He would also maximize the potential of Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers, who was the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and All-Pro receiver Davante Adams.
And if anyone were crazy enough to offer a "blank check" and pay whatever it takes to lock in a star quarterback for a potential Super Bowl run, it would be Mark Davis. So, if Prescott hits the open market, Las Vegas would be a team to watch.
Last season, Prescott had one of the best seasons of his career. He threw for 4,516 yards, an NFL-leading 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The effort earned Prescott second-team All-Pro honors and a nod to the third Pro Bowl of his career. He will now set his sights on the 2024-25 season, with his 2025 destination uncertain.
