Dak Prescott has message for unhappy Cowboys fans after latest loss
For the second straight week, Dallas Cowboys fans watched the team put up a lackluster performance at home, falling to 1-2 to start the year.
On Sunday, the Cowboys started off slow against the Baltimore Ravens and were unable to recover.
Dallas fell to the Ravens, 28-25, but the game was really never competitive.
MORE: 4 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys Week 3 loss to Ravens
After the game, a disappointed Dak Prescott was making his way to the locker room when cameras caught him delivering a message to fans who are wavering in their support of the team.
The message was simple, “Jump off if you want," referring to the team's bandwagon.
Surely an upset and frustrated fan base will take that message like rational adults.
To his credit, Prescott had a strong performance with 379 yards and two touchdowns. Even if the stats came while the team was clawing out of a huge deficit, it showed that there is some signs of life in the passing game.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb & other wide receiver holdouts struggling early in season
The bigger issue is the disappearance of CeeDee Lamb, who was never the same after losing a fumble in the redzone early on in the game.
Dallas also has no reliable running game, so until that is in order, Dak will have to put the entire team on his back and it's proving to be a much tougher task than anyone may have expected -- especially when the defense couldn't stop a turtle crawling.
