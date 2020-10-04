Cowboys 1st & 10: Re-Sign Aldon Smith Immediately?

Cowboys 1st & 10: The Price Of Keeping Aldon Smith; Dallas Vs. Browns Today And Top 10 Storylines

1) Aldon's Price

Earlier this week our Mike Fisher wrote about ‘Cowboys MVP Is Aldon Smith; Runner-Up Is ... Nobody’ and he has a good point. No Cowboys player has been as consistently excellent so far this season than Smith. He has four sacks in three games entering Sunday’s game with Cleveland and I’m betting Smith has been breaking down Baker Mayfield film all week.

Fish also noted Smith’s bargain deal with the Cowboys this season, a ‘pay-for-play’ deal that will allow Smith to cap out at $4 million, assuming he plays every game and has 14 sacks. At the rate he’s going, Smith will get every penny that he would certainly deserve by season’s end.

But at what price would Smith go on the open market in 2021? Let’s explore that question for a second.

Defensive end is one of the NFL’s premium positions, in terms of pay. If you look at the franchise tags for 2020, the defensive end franchise tag was $17.7 million, third to wide receiver ($17.8 million) and quarterback (26.8 million). If you want an elite end, you pay an elite rate. And right now, Smith is playing at an elite level.

For Smith, there is the REAL need to cash in next season. He will be 31 years old and because of his myriad off-the-field troubles, Smith never got the chance to really cash in during his prime. According to Spotrac.com, Smith made an estimated $22 million before he joined the Cowboys. To say he wasted his prime would be an understatement. In fact, Spotrac.com estimates that Smith lost more than $4 million of those earnings to NFL fines.

How much did Smith miss out on? Well, let’s compare him to Demarcus Lawrence for just a second. Lawrence signed a $105 million deal before the 2019 season. After five seasons Lawrence had 34 sacks before he cashed in. In his first two seasons in San Francisco Smith had 33.5 sacks. Had he stayed away from trouble Smith probably would have gotten a contract better than Lawrence’s.

So that helps answer the question of what Smith missed out on. But what might he expect when he hits the open market next offseason? For that we need to look at a former Cowboy, one who came in last year, had his best season in years and then hit the open market.

Let’s look at Robert Quinn.

When the Cowboys traded for Quinn before last season he was coming off consistent seasons, but nothing like the 19 sacks he had in 2013 with the Rams. Quinn hadn’t had double-digit sacks since his 10.5 sacks in 2014 when the Dolphins dealt him. Coming to Dallas seemed to rejuvenate Quinn, who had his best season since 2014, registering 11.5 sacks in 14 games. Quinn pulled that off as a 29-year old and went into the free-agent market knowing he would be a 30-year old defensive end with nine years on the tires, so to speak.

Quinn ended up in Chicago. What did the Bears pay him?

Well, let’s be honest — Quinn got paid. The Bears shoveled a five-year, $70 million contract at him, one that included $30 million in base salary. Now, the deal is written in a way in which the Bears can get out of it after the 2021 season and take a $9 million cap hit. But, worst-case scenario for Quinn is he plays two years in Chicago and gets $30 million out of the bargain. Then he can either retire or play on short-term deals as long as he wants.

If Smith were to get through this season with similar production to Quinn’s last year, there should be a market for Smith, both in Dallas and around the NFL. Using Quinn’s deal as a template, Smith has the potential to make more in the next couple of seasons than he made in his entire NFL career.

He just has to stay healthy, produce and stay out of trouble. He’s been the feel-good story of the first three games, and if he’s the feel-good story of the 2020 season, then the Cowboys might just make the playoffs. But that doesn’t make it a lock he’ll be in Dallas beyond this season.

If there is ever a time for Dallas to be contractually proactive ... Aldon Smith should be the centerpiece of that time.

2) Cowboys Blitzcast: Final Injury Report; Holes vs. Browns

As predicted on this show weeks ago, defensive holes are derailing this team before they can even get going. But maybe some good health on the Week 4 injury report can plug up some holes for Sunday's visit from the Cleveland Browns?

Welcome to the ‘The Blitzcast – A Dallas Cowboys Podcast’ by Drunk Sports and DSP Media in partnership with CowboysSI.com. “BigRed” Lance Dorsett, Colby Sapp, and Timm “IndyCarTim” Hamm are your hosts as we discuss all things Dallas Cowboys and all things NFL.

On this show we discuss the outcome of the Seahawks vs. Cowboys game and why it occurred the way it did, and how the Cowboys can improve that situation before their matchup Sunday as they play host to the surprising 2-1 Cleveland Browns.

It looks like Tyron Smith, Trevon Diggs and Tank Lawrence are all good to go ... as 1-2 Dallas needs all hands on deck as it begins a three-game homestand.

Plus, who’s the bigger threat on that team? Baker? Odell? Landry?

The guys break it all down here.

3) The Top 60 All-Time Dallas Cowboys Countdown is Complete

We published our Top 60 Dallas Cowboys of all-time as part of our celebration of the Cowboys’ 60 seasons in Dallas. We presented the Top 60 in groups of five. We hope you enjoyed the series and if you have an opinion, take them to our Cowboy Maven community or hit me up on Twitter at @PostinsPostcard.

If you missed any of the stories in our Top 60, just click on them below.

4) Cowboys Anniversary Countdown: Top 60 (Plus) Moments

Five Super Bowls. 10 conference championships. 23 division titles. 18 Hall of Famers. A lifetime of goosebumps. America’s Team.

Despite the existence of an entire generation of DFW 20-somethings that have yet to witness it with their own eyes, the Dallas Cowboys were once a successful, superior organization.

They’re still proud. Still relevant. Just, let’s be honest, no longer as good as they used to be.

Our Richie Whitt dives into the Top 60 Moments in Dallas Cowboys history.

5) O-Line Solutions?

"Duct Tape & Glue'' is the theme. But Tyron Smith is the solution. Read up ...

6) Rookie Roundup: Lamb's 1000-Yard Pace, New Contributions, Diggs' Development

The Dallas Cowboys 2020 NFL draft class, which was revered as one of the best in the league, is already making an impact on the field, according to our Bri Amaranthus.

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is on pace for a 1,000-yard season. Through three games, the first-round draft selection has caught 16 of 21 targets for 230 yards and one touchdown. Leading all rookies in receptions, Lamb is "mature beyond his years," says first-year coach Mike McCarthy.

Bri also writes about the development of Trevor Diggs, Tyler Biadasz and more in this roundup of the first three weeks of the 2020 season from a rookie perspective.

7) Things that will help you this Sunday vs. Browns

If you’re still getting ready for Sunday’s game with the Cleveland Browns, here is some great content to get you prepped:

8) WWE Wrestler Assaults Zeke Over 'Stolen' 'Feed Me' Slogan

Yep, this is a thing.

According to Mike Fisher, a former WWE wrestler is apparently trying to play "the heel'' in his attack on Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and his use of the phrase, "Feed Me."

"I think it's low-life, scum sh-t, quite frankly," said the wrestler, who apparently goes by the name "Ryback.'' "You're literally trying to latch onto somebody else's brand and then take it and make it your own."

"Ryback,'' speaking to TMZ, said he owns the rights to the phrase "Feed Me More," a slogan he popularized while in the WWE.

Now, since Elliott has actually filed a copyright application on the phrase, Ryback is ticket and now ready to fight Elliott in court.

So, like I said, this is now a thing.

9) Whitt's End: Cowboys 'Most Explosive Offense,' Says Dak

From our Richie Whitt:

Though the Dallas Cowboys are only a quirky onside kick from 0-3, their quarterback is on pace for the most prolific passing season in NFL history. If you love the Cowboys, you’re frustrated by two last-minute losses and what could have been. If you’re a Dak Prescott stan, you’re giddy at his eye-popping statistics and what could evolve.

As in records. And as in a record payday?

Through three games, Prescott leads the NFL in passing completions (96), attempts (143) and yards (1,188). No Cowboy has thrown for 5,000 yards in a season. Prescott is trending toward not only smashing that franchise threshold, but also obliterating the NFL record. Averaging 396 yards per game, he’s on pace for 6,336. Peyton Manning set the record of 5,477 in 2013.

Prescott’s current production would also set new league records for completions with 512 (topping Drew Brees’ 471 in 2016) and for attempts with 762 (bettering Matthew Stafford’s 727 in 2012). The Cowboys’ marks were all established by Tony Romo (425 of 628 for 4,903) in 2012, a year in which they finished 8-8.

Read Whitt’s End by clicking here.

10) Tweet Of The Week

Awkward …

Wanna talk Cowboys? Hit up Postins on Twitter at @PostinsPostcard and Mike Fisher on Twitter @FishSports