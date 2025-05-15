Cowboys Country

Cowboys 2025 TV schedule: Dates, times, & channels for NFL regular season

The Dallas Cowboys' 2025 NFL regular season schedule is officially set. Here is when and where to tune in to watch every game.

The Dallas Cowboys' 2025 regular season schedule is set, following the official NFL announcement on Wednesday night.

When and where can you tune in to watch every game?

A full look at the Cowboys' 2025 regular season schedule can be seen below. (Home games in bold).

Dallas Cowboys' 2025 regular season schedule

WEEK 1: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles | NBC | 8: 20 p.m. ET

WEEK 2: Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants | FOX | 1:00 p.m. ET

WEEK 3: Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears | FOX } 4:25 p.m. ET

WEEK 4: Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers (SNF) | NBC | 8:20 p.m. ET

WEEK 5: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets | FOX | 1:00 p.m. ET

WEEK 6: Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers | FOX | 1:00 p.m. ET

WEEK 7: Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders | FOX | 4:25 p.m. ET

WEEK 8: Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos | CBS | 4:25 p.m. ET

WEEK 9: Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals (MNF) | ESPN | 8:15 p.m. ET

WEEK 10: BYE WEEK

WEEK 11: Dallas Cowboys at Las Vegas Raiders (MNF) | ESPN | 8:15 p.m. ET

WEEK 12: Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles | FOX | 4:25 p.m. ET

WEEK 13: Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Thanksgiving) | CBS | 4:30 p.m. ET

WEEK 14: Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions (TNF) | Prime Video | 8:20 p.m. ET

WEEK 15: Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings (SNF) | NBC | 8:20 p.m. ET

WEEK 16: Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers | FOX | 1:00 p.m. ET

WEEK 17: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders (Christmas) | Netflix | 1:00 p.m. ET

WEEK 18: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (TBD)

