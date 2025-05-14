Dallas Cowboys 2025 schedule: Full list of primetime games
It's officially NFL schedule release day, and the time has come to break down the full list of games for the 2025 regular season. For the Dallas Cowboys, that means several marquee and primetime games.
Dallas gets the season underway under the lights with an NFC East showdown against the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL opener on NBC.
Not only are the Cowboys playing several primetime games, but they are also being featured on the holidays: Dallas hosts the Kansas City Chiefs in a blockbuster Thanksgiving Day game, while they travel to the nation's capital to face the Washington Commanders on Christmas Day.
MORE: Do Cowboys 2025 schedule leaks, NFL history foreshadow epic season?
Thanks to the Cowboys' popularity, every fan will have the opportunity to watch the team in nationally televised games throughout the year.
When will the Cowboys be taking the field under the bright lights?
A full look at the Cowboys' primetime schedule for the 2025 NFL regular season can be seen below (Home games in bold).
Dallas Cowboys 2025 primetime schedule
WEEK 1: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles | NBC | 8:20 p.m. ET
WEEK 9: Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals (MNF) | ESPN | 8: 15 p.m. ET
WEEK 11: Dallas Cowboys at Las Vegas Raiders (MNF) | ESPN | 8:15 p.m. ET
WEEK 14: Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions (TNF) | Prime Video | 8:20 p.m. ET
Week 15: Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings (SNF) | NBC | 8: 20 p.m. ET
The 2025 NFL schedule release is currently in progress. The Dallas Cowboys' full schedule will be updated as soon as it becomes available.
