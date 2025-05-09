Cowboys' 2025 strength of schedule ranks as one of NFL's toughest
The 2025 NFL schedule is set to be released on Wednesday, May 14, at 8:00 p.m. ET. Until the schedule is officially released, there will be several leaks on when and where each team will be taking the field throughout the season. For the Dallas Cowboys, there will be plenty of intrigue with the revamped roster entering a hopeful bounce-back year.
Along with facing the NFC East rivals home and away, the Cowboys will face off against the AFC West, NFC North, Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets, and Carolina Panthers
While we will have to wait for May 14 to learn the exact layout of the schedule, the NFL released the strength of schedule for all 32 teams.
Unfortunately for the Cowboys, they will have one of the five toughest schedules in the league. In fact, the NFC East and NFC North, who will play each other this season, combine for the eight toughest schedules this season.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, the San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints, and New England Patriots will have the three easiest schedules.
It will be interesting to see what stretches the Cowboys face with travel, quick turnarounds, and other specific scheduling notes, but the team will definitely have its work cut out for them in 2025.
