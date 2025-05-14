Ex-NFL QB pretends Cowboys are no longer America's Team, but his old team is
You can't hide from the truth. The Dallas Cowboys are America's Team. It's a moniker that was given to the team thanks to some brilliant marketing by Tex Schramm and NFL Films that was continued by Jerry Jones.
To this day, the Cowboys are a driving force when it comes th NFL headlines and ratings.
Just look at the NFL offseason. Without the Cowboys in the headlines, the topics are dull. Every time there is a big name player available via trade or in free agency, Dallas is linked to the team.
In 2024, the highest-rated regular-season game was between the Cowboys and New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day. People tune in to watch the ' Boys.
Dallas hasn't won a title in nearly three decades. Everyone knows that. But being America's Team isn't about that. It is about popularity. It is about value. And no one touches the Dallas Cowboys.
Any time you need clout or want to go viral, you can count on a terrible take about the Cowboys getting the job done. Just ask former NFL journeyman Chase Daniel, who is now an analyst on a show called "The Facility."
According to Chase, Dallas is no longer America's Team, but the Chiefs are. Conveniently enough, Chase used to play for the Chiefs, and he attended the University of Missouri.
Surely nothing is clouding his vision.
Yeah, the Chiefs have been to three straight Super Bowls. Yeah, they have a generational talent in Patrick Mahomes. Yeah, their fans can be loud.
But without the Chiefs, the conversation keeps going.
Claiming the Chiefs are America's Team is like pretending Taylor Swift is Beyoncé. We all know better.
