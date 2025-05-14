NFC East predictions 2025: Where will Cowboys finish in division?
The Dallas Cowboys will meet the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles to kick off the 2025 NFL regular season.
Not only will it be a chance to prove the team has moved on from the flat 2024 season, but with a win, the Cowboys could get an early start on being atop the NFC East.
MORE: Ex-NFL QB pretends Cowboys are no longer America's Team, but his old team is
Winning the division will be no easy task for the Cowboys this season. Honestly, do they even stand a chance?
Here's where we think the Cowboys will finish in the NFC East this upcoming season.
4. New York Giants
The New York Giants are putting their future in the hands of rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. However, their present belongs to Russell Wilson.
The Giants may be better than they were last season, but in a stacked division like the NFC East, that might not mean much this season. The Giants will once again be the base of the divisional totem pole.
3. Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders had a breakout 2024 season, and the biggest reason for that was the play from rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.
However, the Commanders may have excelled this past season due to the Cowboys' misfortunes on the injury front. 2025 will be the real test if the Commanders are legit. However, a healthy Cowboys team has the edge.
2. Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys' 2024 season felt like one where the weight of the world was just too much to bear. Injuries piled up, and a coaching change felt inevitable before the season even began.
2025 is feeling the exact opposite. If this team can keep its star players on the field, there's no question they can compete with the Eagles for the division crown.
1. Philadelphia Eagles
It's hard to pick against a team coming off of a dominant Super Bowl victory. This is the Eagles division, and nothing that has happened this offseason has changed my mind.
The Week 1 matchup between the Eagles and Cowboys will be a tone setter. If the Cowboys were to win that game, it could change the entire trajectory of the 2025 season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
6 Cowboys players in contract years entering 2025 NFL season
Cowboys legend has shockingly bold claim about team's 2025 NFL season
Dak Prescott disrespect continues, named 'most tradeable' NFL QB
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc