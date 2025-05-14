Dallas Cowboys record prediction 2025: Picking each game
The 2025 NFL schedule is official. The Dallas Cowboys found out earlier this week they would face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, but now they know how the rest of their season will look.
In addition to the showdown with Philly in Week 1, the Cowboys will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day and Washington Commanders on Christmas.
With all those games known, let’s check out the full schedule while predicting every game for Dallas in 2025.
Week 1: @ Philadelphia Eagles - W (1-0)
Yes, the Eagles are defending world champs and knocked off Dallas twice in 2024. We can even argue that they still have the better roster.
That said, the Cowboys go into this one ready to start the Brian Schottenheimer era off on the right foot, which they do with a surprising win.
Week 2: New York Giants - W (2-0)
The Cowboys have another NFC East showdown right after taking on the Eagles. This time they’re at home against the New York Giants.
New York shouldn’t be taken lightly now that they have a more promising quarterback, but Dallas is still the better team. Dak Prescott continues to prove he’s the real Giants’ owner, improving to 14-2 against them.
Week 3: @ Chicago Bears - W (3-0)
A 3-0 start has the Cowboys feeling unstoppable as they knock off Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears. A win here would be huge for Brian Schottenheimer, who gets the better of Ben Johnson — the coach everyone in Cowboys Nation wanted.
Week 4: Green Bay Packers - L (3-1)
Dallas gets handed their first loss of the season, and it’s a painful one. The Packers have had their number, and that continues here.
Week 5: @ New York Jets - W (4-1)
The Cowboys rebound with a win over another head coach fans clamored for as they had Aaron Glenn and the Jets a loss. New York hopes Glenn can change their culture but the roster still needs a lot of work.
Week 6: @ Carolina Panthers - W (5-1)
Carolina bolstered their passing attack with Tetairoa McMillan. They also saw Bryce Young mature as a quarterback as 2024 went along.
That’s still not enough for them to close the gap against Dallas, who won easily against the Panthers last year — with Cooper Rush starting. A healthy Dak Prescott makes this another lopsided game.
Week 7: Washington Commanders - L (5-2)
Washington is a team on the rise, and former Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn hands his former team their second loss of the season. The two will meet again on Christmas Day, with the Cowboys having more to play for after this defeat.
Week 8: @ Denver Broncos - W (6-2)
Sean Payton is another coach with ties to the Cowboys, having served as offensive coordinator in the early 2000s. He has the Broncos on the right path now, but the Cowboys are the superior team in this one, improving to 6-2.
Week 9: Arizona Cardinals - W (7-2)
7-2 might feel optimistic, but that’s where Dallas sits after a win over the Cardinals. They can’t get too comfortable, however, with some juggernauts still ahead of them.
Week 10: Bye
The Cowboys get a well-timed bye week. They’re just past the halfway mark and have a daunting stretch ahead of them to prepare for.
Week 11: @ Las Vegas Raiders - W (8-2)
This one should be fun as Pete Carroll takes on his former assistant, Brian Schottenheimer. Dallas will also have to take on Ashton Jeanty, which won’t be easy. This should be a close one, but the Cowboys pull it off.
Week 12: Philadelphia Eagles - L (8-3)
This is the start of an absolutely brutal stretch, and Dallas unfortunately starts with a loss to Philly. The rivals split the series, which will make the race for the NFC East title one that comes down to the final stretch.
Week 13: Kansas City Chiefs, Thanksgiving Day - L (8-4)
It will be a frustrating Thanksgiving Day for the Cowboys, who have had a hard time overcoming dominant franchises such as the Chiefs. It will be annoying to watch as Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid get to enjoy a massive turkey leg in the middle of AT&T Stadium.
Week 14: @ Detroit Lions - W (9-4)
Detroit embarrassed the Cowboys last season, which should give them the motivation they need to get some revenge. This will likely be a high-scoring event, but the addition of George Pickens gives Dallas the firepower to walk out of Detroit with a win.
Week 15: Minnesota Vikings - W (10-4)
Minnesota made an interesting decision going back to J.J. McCarthy and letting Sam Darnold walk in free agency. It’s their third year in a row with a new signal-caller and while they’ve had success in the past making changes, and should do so again in 2025. Just not enough to defeat the Cowboys in AT&T Stadium.
Week 16: Los Angeles Chargers - L (10-5)
Jim Harbaugh has had success everywhere he goes, and now has one of the more physical ground games in the NFL. Dallas still doesn't have a great run defense, making this a tough matchup for them. They fall to 10-5, making the final two weeks very important for the playoff hopeful Cowboys.
Week 17: @ Washington Commanders, Christmas Day - W (11-5)
Cowboys Nation gets a great Christmas present this year as America's Team gets some revenge on Dan Quinn and the Commanders. Washington will be in the race for the East, but a win here should make it a two-team race between Dallas and Philadelphia. Don't be surprised if all three teams are in the playoff race, however,
Week 18: at New York Giants - W (12-5)
Dallas closes the season out with another win, sweeping the Giants in the process. The only way the Cowboys lose this one is if they decide to rest starters — which would be dependent on how well the Eagles perform.
Then again, starting Joe Milton might be fun, and still end up in a win for America's Team.
