Cowboys' bye week comes at favorable time during 2025 NFL season
The Dallas Cowboys' regular season schedule for the 2025 NFL season will officially drop on Wednesday night, with a special schedule release show set to air on the NFL Network.
But leading up to the show, there have been several schedule leaks and reports for every team around the league.
Piecing together the schedule, we get an idea of how the missing pieces will be filled in. There are a number of primetime games, a brutal stretch in the second half of the season, and some quick turnarounds.
So when will the team get to rest? According to reports, the Cowboys' bye week will come during Week 10 in November.
Having a late bye week is always advantageous for a team, especially if they are looking to make a late push into the playoff mix.
For Dallas, the reported bye week also comes right before a brutal stretch that appears to be laid out. Just look at the gauntlet the Cowboys will reportedly have to go through November into December.
That team better be well rested.
The official NFL schedule will be announced in full at 8:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network, NFL.com, the NFL app, and NFL+, but there will be leaks and rumors throughout the day.
