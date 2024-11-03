Dallas Cowboys vs Atlanta Falcons live stream: How to watch online
Week 9 of the 2024-25 NFL regular season kicks into full swing on Sunday, November 3, with a full slate of games around the league beginning bright and early as the International Series continues.
But, the game we all will have our eyes on is in the early afternoon group of games when the Dallas Cowboys aim to end their struggles with a trip to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to face off against Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons.
Dallas (3-4) limps into the game with a depleted defense, and back-to-back embarrassing losses, while the Atlanta Falcons hold a 5-3 record.
Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.
Entering Sunday's game, the Falcons are slight 3.5-point favorites over the visiting Cowboys, while the over/under is set for 51.5 total points.
All of the information you need to watch the Week 9 primetime clash can be seen below.
Cowboys vs. Falcons Viewing Info & Details
Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024
Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Atlanta, Georgia
Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
TV Info: FOX
Betting Odds: Falcons -3.5 | O/U: 51.5
How to watch Cowboys vs. Falcons online
Your best bet for watching the game is through Fubo TV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.
The service’s Pro package includes 193 channels and costs $79.99 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you won't be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app on your smart TV or visit the website to start watching.
How to watch Sunday Night Football on Phone, TV, Tablet
You can also watch Sunday Night Football through YouTube TV. The service features more than 100 channels with no annual contracts. If you are a new subscriber, a seven-day free trial is available.
