Reason Ezekiel Elliott is inactive, didn't travel with team raises eyebrows
The Dallas Cowboys jetted off to Georgia for a Week 9 showdown with the Atlanta Falcons, but there was one noticeable absence. Veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott did not make the trip.
Dallas left Zeke behind and will make him a healthy scratch in Week 9 after he started last week's game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Elliott, who has clearly lost a step, has been ineffective this season when he's seen the field.
However, his absence is not because of a lack of production.
According to Cowboys beat reporter Clarence Hill of All City DLLS, "Elliott was left behind for disciplinary reasons and it's building for a while." Hill adds he is " literally dumbfounded."
Last week, the Cowboys elevated Dalvin Cook from the practice squad. There was speculation Zeke would be a healthy scratch, but a mystery illness from Rico Dowdle led him to be sidelined against San Francisco.
This week, however, it's Zeke's turn to stay on the sideline.
It's going to be interesting to see how he responds to being a healthy scratch, so be sure to get your popcorn ready.
