Cowboys Country

Reason Ezekiel Elliott is inactive, didn't travel with team raises eyebrows

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott did not travel with the team to Atlanta and will be inactive in Week 9 vs. the Falcons, and the reason why raises eyebrows.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott works out before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott works out before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys jetted off to Georgia for a Week 9 showdown with the Atlanta Falcons, but there was one noticeable absence. Veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott did not make the trip.

Dallas left Zeke behind and will make him a healthy scratch in Week 9 after he started last week's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Elliott, who has clearly lost a step, has been ineffective this season when he's seen the field.

MORE: Will Ezekiel Elliott ask for his release if he's inactive on Sunday?

However, his absence is not because of a lack of production.

According to Cowboys beat reporter Clarence Hill of All City DLLS, "Elliott was left behind for disciplinary reasons and it's building for a while." Hill adds he is " literally dumbfounded."

Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboy
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott take the field to play the Pittsburgh Steelers. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Last week, the Cowboys elevated Dalvin Cook from the practice squad. There was speculation Zeke would be a healthy scratch, but a mystery illness from Rico Dowdle led him to be sidelined against San Francisco.

This week, however, it's Zeke's turn to stay on the sideline.

It's going to be interesting to see how he responds to being a healthy scratch, so be sure to get your popcorn ready.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Cowboys vs. Falcons: 3 keys to victory for Week 9

3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Falcons in Week 9

Cowboys 4-round mock draft: Playmaking WR kicks off impressive haul

NFC East Power Rankings entering Week 9: Dallas has ground to make up

Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News