Dallas Cowboys vs Falcons Week 9 final injury report: 3 players out
The Dallas Cowboys defense will once again be short-handed when they take the field in Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercecdes-Benz Stadium.
All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons, who has been out of action since a Week 4 win over the rival New York Giants with a high-ankle sprain, has officially been ruled out, along with All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland, who was activated from injured reserve this week.
Bland has not played this season after undergoing foot surgery at the end of the preseason
MORE: 7 running back options Cowboys need to consider at NFL trade deadline
A third defender, defensive lineman Jordan Phillips, has also been rulted out due to a lingering wrist injury.
Four defenders are listed as questionable, along with future Hall of Fame offensive lineman Zack Martin. All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs is among the players designated as questionable for Sunday's game due to a calf tear.
Other questionable players include starting linebacker Eric Kendricks (shoulder), defensive tackle Linval Joseph (foot), and linebacker Nick Vigil.
On the positive side, standout rookie cornerback Caelen Carson has been cleared to return.
It will be interesting to see how Dallas performs against Atlanta this weekend with the injury bug continuing to plague the roster, but all Cowboys Nation can do now is hope for the best.
