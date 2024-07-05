Dallas Cowboys Receiver Picked As Fantasy Football Sleeper
The countdown to NFL kickoff is on, which means the countdown to fantasy football drafts is also on. Is Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks is named a fantasy football "sleeper"?
Fantasy football managers are no stranger to the speedy Cooks, who has six career 1,000-yard seasons, which is tied for the third-most in the NFL since he was drafted in 2014. He's played in two Super Bowls - one each with the New England Patriots and the LA Rams.
The well-respected Cooks was a top-20 fantasy receiver six times over a seven-season stretch from 2015 to 2021.
Last offseason, the Cowboys traded a 2023 fifth round pick and 2024 sixth round pick to Houston for Cooks. After a slow start to the first half of the season, Cooks' usage and production picked up in the second half of the season. Last year, Cooks finished with 657 yards receiving and eight touchdowns, highlighted by a massive 173 receiving yards game vs. the New York Giants.
Cooks is Dallas' No. 2 receiver behind CeeDee Lamb, earning him a "sleeper' designation from PFF.
The reasoning being that Cooks found his momentum and chemistry with quarterback Dak Prescott at the end of the season. Both will look to grow that relationship in 2024.
“Oh, I’m ready to rock,” Cooks said during Cowboys organized team activities. “Don’t get me wrong, I’m a leader, but at the same time, I’m a playmaker. My mindset, I just look forward to getting the season going and hitting that stride like I know I’m capable of being in this offense. Lead from a teammate standpoint but go out there and make a lot more plays than I did last year.”
The Dallas Cowboys will return to Oxnard, California to begin their 65th training camp on July 25th.