Dallas Cowboys Training Camp: Open Practice Dates, How To Watch
The count down to NFL kickoff is on. The Dallas Cowboys will return to Oxnard, California to begin their 65th training camp on July 25th.
Of course, the Cowboys bring out all the fanfare for their training camp, including an opening ceremony and open practices for fans to attend.
The kickoff event is on Saturday, July 27th with live music, appearances by Cowboys Alumni, a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders autograph signing, exclusive merchandise, prizes and giveaways. After a performance by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and remarks from Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones, open practice session begins.
Below are the dates for the open training camp practices that fans can attend:
Dallas Cowboys 2024 Training Camp Schedule: Open Practices
Thursday, July 25
11:30 am
Friday, July 26
11:30 am
Saturday, July 27 – Cowboys Back Together Weekend & Opening Ceremony
9:00 am Doors Open
10:00 am Opening Ceremony
10:30 am Open Practice
Sunday, July 28
11:30 am
Tuesday, July 30
11:30 am
Open Practice
Wednesday, July 31 – Heroes Appreciation Day
11:00 am
Friday, August 2
11:00 am
Saturday, August 3
11:00 am
Monday, August 5
11:00 am
Tuesday, August 6
11:00 am
Thursday, August 8
2:00 pm Scrimmage vs. Los Angeles Rams
Friday, August 9
11:00 am
Tuesday, August 13
11:00 am
Thursday, August 15
11:00 am
Monday, August 19
11:00 am
Tuesday, August 20
11:00 am
Wednesday, August 21
11:00 am
After three straight 12-5 seasons, Dallas looks to reach its ultimate goal with a playoffs run. 2024 is a chance for Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Dak Prescott to get the playoff monkey off their back in the final year of their Cowboys’ contracts.
The good news is star linebacker Micah Parsons' relationship with McCarthy has never been stronger.
"We met for an hour or so just the other week," Parsons said. "I don't think people understand just how much more McCarthy is invested in me in becoming a leader, and how he thinks I value the team and where we're headed. I think McCarthy is really good and I really value our conversations and our relationship growing more as he's been here.
"And I think that's very powerful to me."
One of the most powerful pass rushers in the NFL, Parsons is already 13th in franchise history with 40.5 sacks.
And now fans get a chance to watch Prescott, Parsons, McCarthy and Co. in training camp.
