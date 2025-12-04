Cowboys legend believes NFC East is on the line this weekend

The Dallas Cowboys will be in action on Thursday night, kicking off Week 14 against the Detroit Lions. It’s a pivotal game for each team as they fight for their playoff lives.

Dallas is coming into this one with a three-game winning streak, proving to be one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now. Their current streak has them in the mix for a wild-card spot, but Cowboys’ legend Troy Aikman believes they can do even more if Week 14 goes their way.

Aikman believes a win over Detroit, coupled with the Philadelphia Eagles losing to the Los Angeles Chargers, could open the door for Dallas to take over the NFC East.

“I feel that if Dallas can beat Detroit and if Philly were to lose to the Chargers,” Aikman said via The Dallas Morning News. “I would predict then the Cowboys win the division. I just think they will be positioned really well to do that.”

“If the Cowboys lose or even if they win and the Eagles win, I think it’s going to be pretty tough sledding for them to try to win the division.”

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to throw the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Aikman also said their poor start could pay off in the end, since it means they’re going to be on quite a run if they do get into the postseason.

“The bad news is they got behind the way that they have, as far as the standings go,” Aikman said. “The good news is if they are able to get in the playoffs, it will mean that they are on a roll when they get there.”

The Cowboys should be favored in their final four games, although the Eagles also have a decent schedule after Week 14. Outside of the Buffalo Bills in Week 17, Philly plays the Las Vegas Raiders and the Washington Commanders twice.

Dallas follows the Detroit game with the Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Chargers, Washington Commanders, and New York Giants.

Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions TV & viewing info

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb makes a catch against Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Date: Thursday, December 4

Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Ford Field

TV Channel: Prime Video

Betting Odds: Cowboys +3 | O/U: 54.5

