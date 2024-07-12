Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 58
The world desperately needs football right now. Soon enough, that need will finally come to fruition. We are just 58 days away from the start of the Dallas Cowboys season.
With that comes our next installment of our countdown of the greatest players ever to wear their respective number for the franchise.
The number 58 had an easy selection of who would represent the number on our list. Spoiler alert: we have another Super Bowl champion on the list.
Mike Hegman - LB
Once again, we're taking it back to a member of the 1977 Super Bowl championship team when discussing the greatest player in the franchise to rock the 58. Mike Hegman was selected in the seventh round of the 1975 NFL Draft by the Cowboys. Born in Memphis, Tennessee, Hegman spent time at Alabama A&M and Tennessee St. before making it to the show.
During his career, Hegman appeared in 170 games for the Cowboys, starting in 118.
Hegman's career numbers are not at the top of the list for Cowboys greats. However, staying in the league for twelve seasons is an impressive resume for any athlete. Hegman called it a career after the 1987 season. The number 58 may not have the accolades of other numbers in this franchise, but Hegman can show you a ring that not many others have had the opportunity to earn.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —