Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 63
It's a lazy summer Sunday. However, this lazy summer Sunday also means we are 63 days away from the start of the Dallas Cowboys season.
This also means we are ready to talk about the greatest player in the franchise's history to represent the 63 on the field.
So, without further ado, here is the greatest player to represent the 63 in Dallas.
Larry Cole - DE/DT
If it had aired on television at the time, many NFL fans would have set through to see that defensive lineman Larry Cole was selected by the Cowboys in the 16th round of the 1968 NFL Draft.
Cole spent his entire 13-year career in Dallas, playing 176 games for the franchise. Once again, Cole is a legendary member of not just one but two Super Bowl championship teams (71,77).
During college, Cole spent time with the Air Force, Houston, and Hawaii. However, Dallas became his permanent home. Cole totaled 59 career sacks and even found the endzone on four occasions.
Having a defensive lineman who was athletic enough to make a play on the ball like Cole was a luxury for a Cowboys team stacked with talent. With Larry Cole, the 63 is in great hands. .
