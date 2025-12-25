Is Quinnen Williams playing on Christmas? Cowboys DT status set for Week 17

Another holiday for Dallas Cowboys fans to enjoy their team in action is here. The Cowboys kick off a Christmas Day full of action as they face off with the Washington Commanders.

The NFC East showdown won't have playoff implications with both teams eliminated from contention. Considering the Commanders were in the NFC Championship Game last season, and that Dallas was going into the year with plenty of excitement, schedule-makers didn't expect this to be the case.

MORE: Ultimate Christmas wishlist for Dallas Cowboys fans

Even with both teams going through a year of disappointment, this should be a fun game thanks in large part to the rivalry alone. The question for Dallas fans, however, is whether the defense will have one of their biggest stars in action.

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams missed the Week 16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers after suffering a concussion during the loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15. Williams was also dealing with a neck injury, making his status for this weekend questionable.

Will Quinnen Williams play for the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas?

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs with the ball against Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Williams entered the day as a game-time decision, and the Cowboys received good news 90 minutes prior to kickoff. Williams wasn't named among the inactive players, meaning he's going to be able to suit up.

MORE: Cowboys Week 17 inactive list vs. Commanders, Dallas gets boost on both lines

With Jay Toia and Perrion Winfrey inactive, the indication is that Dallas expects Williams to be at full speed.

Not every defensive star will play in Week 17

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown looks on before the game between the Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

While Williams will play, the Cowboys' defense is without linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. The star linebacker is dealing with a concussion, but was ruled out earlier in the day.

A third-round pick out of Texas in 2023, Overshown has appeared in just 19 games since being selected. When he's on the field, he's a difference-maker, but staying healthy continues to be a concern.

Cowboys' final Week 17 injury report rules out 5 players for Christmas

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders Week 17 expert pick roundup

3 Dallas Cowboys playing for their jobs next season entering Week 17

Cowboys' defense has no excuse to fail Christmas test after Commanders QB change

New Cowboys 2026 NFL mock draft gift wraps defensive stars for Dallas