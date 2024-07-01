Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 69
The Dallas Cowboys regular season is just 69 days away. While that may sound nice, we still have plenty of time to kill as we impatiently wait for the start of the 2024 NFL season.
So, let's continue our countdown of the greatest Cowboys players to wear their respective numbers, shall we?
Today, we examine just who is the one player to represent the No. 69, a task that proved to be more complicated than I imagined.
George Hegamin
The number 69 isn't as iconic as one might think for the Dallas franchise. While one could only dream that Rob Gronkowski would have had the opportunity to wear it for the team and help deliver another Super Bowl to Dallas, that was never the case.
One could also say that, by name alone, maybe Ross Tucker is the guy to be placed in this position, as his post-playing media career has been quite successful.
However, we're going with George Hegamin, as the leader of the 69 club.
Hegamin played for the Cowboys for four seasons, winning a Super Bowl with the team in 1995. He started ten games in his career in Dallas, nine of which came in his final season in 1997. It's not flashy, but Hegamin sits atop the leaderboard of those who have worn the No. 69 in Dallas.
