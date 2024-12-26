Dallas Cowboys QB projected to leave for another NFC team in free agency
The Dallas Cowboys have been without star quarterback Dak Prescott after his season-ending hamstring injury suffered in a Week 9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
Cooper Rush stepped into the starting role and has done an admirable job, going 4-3 and leading the Cowboys to four wins in their last five games.
Unfortunately for the Cowboys, Rush is set to hit NFL free agency this offseason and he could move on for another opportunity.
One of those opportunities is up north in the NFC.
Rush has been named as a potential replacement for Sam Darnold with the Minnesota Vikings. Darnold is having a Pro Bowl season, but will hit free agency and could command a $100 million contract after putting up career-high numbers.
Darnold is expendable with the Vikings using a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on J.J. McCarthy out of Michigan.
If Minnesota decides to roll the dice with McCarthy moving forward, Bleacher Report’s Scouting Department believes Rush could be a perfect fit in the backup and mentor role.
The big question facing Minnesota’s front office this offseason is what to do with Sam Darnold, who has played well enough to earn a new contract and be a starter in 2025. However, the organization also invested a first-round pick in J.J. McCarthy last spring.- Bleacher Report's Scouting Department
If the club lets Darnold walk to make way for McCarthy, signing Rush as a backup in free agency would be a smart move. That gives the young quarterback a good mentor, and the 31-year-old has plenty of starting experience to fill in when needed.
The Cowboys have a lot of important decisions to make in free agency, and Rush is among the most important. Not only is Rush going to be a free agent, but fellow backup quarterback Trey Lance, who has not had an opportunity to prove himself, will be as well.
If the Cowboys allow the quarterbacks to explore other opportunities, they will be in desperate need of a new backup who can provide depth behind Dak Prescott, so it's a heavy decision the team will need to weigh.
