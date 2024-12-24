4 Christmas wishes for every Dallas Cowboys fan
As Christmas approaches, Dallas Cowboys fans are busy dreaming up their ultimate holiday wishlists whether it has to do with the Cowboys or not.
From securing a spot in the playoffs or the health of the team.
Cowboys Nation knows exactly what would make this holiday season truly magical. Attainable or not here are four Christmas wishes that every die-hard Cowboys fan hopes to see come true this holiday season.
4. No More Injuries
The Dallas Cowboys have been robbed of competitive seasons time and time again due to injuries.
Whether it's stopping this season's injuries that have plagued their season, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott's multiple season-ending injuries, or getting to see Dez Bryant have the Hall of Fame career he deserved, putting a stop to these injuries would be on every Cowboys fan's wishlist.
3. Jerry Jones' Yacht
Every Cowboys fan dreams big, and what could be bigger than living on Jerry Jones' luxurious yacht? Known as the "Bravo Eugenia".
At 357-foot long the Yacht is larger than a football field and is the epitome of luxury.
With multiple decks, a beach club, and a helicopter pad, it’s a floating paradise that would be perfect for watching America's Team play.
2. A New Head Coach
Despite being the wealthiest sports team in the world, the Cowboys have yet to break the bank to sign a top-tier head coach.
They missed out on Jim Harbaugh last season, and with top-tier coaching candidates available again this offseason, it looks like the Cowboys are likely to extend Mike McCarthy—a move many fans believe would be a grave mistake.
On every Cowboys fan's wishlist is for Jerry Jones to get serious and invest in a top-notch coach rather than another yacht or helicopter.
Another Super Bowl Win
There is no fanbase in the NFL as large and passionate as the Dallas Cowboys'. Their fans have waited 28 years for a sixth Super Bowl win, enduring constant disappointment and embarrassment since their last championship.
Another Super Bowl victory would tie the Cowboys with the most Super Bowl wins of all time and silence the critics who question the Cowboys being coined "America's Team." This ultimate triumph is at the top of every Cowboys fan's Christmas wishlist.
