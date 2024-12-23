NFC East Power Rankings after Week 16: Cowboys can play spoiler
The Dallas Cowboys had a strong showing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16. Even after hearing the team had been eliminated from playoff contention, the Cowboys secured a massive 26-24 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football.
It was a very intriguing day for the rest of the NFC East as well. From ugly history being made for the New York Giants to massive upset in Washington.
Here are the NFC East Power Rankings after Week 16.
4. New York Giants
The Giants had another horrific performance in Week 16, as the team lost to the Atlanta Falcons 34-7. The loss moved the Giants to 2-13 on the season, and all but securing their spot in the basement of the NFC East.
3. Dallas Cowboys
Even with a strong performance, the Cowboys were destined to be the third-best team in the NFC East this week after what the Washington Commanders did earlier on Sunday.
However, the Cowboys have a chance to really ruin the seasons of their long-time rivals in the next few weeks.
2. Washington Commanders
Behind five touchdown passes from quarterback Jayden Daniels, the mighty Commanders took down the Philadelphia Eagles. The win gives the Commanders their first 10-5 start since 1991.
The Commanders made the biggest statement of the weekend.
1. Philadelphia Eagles
The loss to the Commanders wasn't the only loss suffered by the Eagles on Sunday. The Eagles lost quarterback Jalen Hurts to a concussion in the game, resulting in Kenny Pickett getting meaningful action.
Hurts' health will be the priority as the team heads into postseason play.
