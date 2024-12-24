Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 16: Cowboys hanging onto top 15
Another week of the NFL season is in the books and we are now poised to enter the penultimate week of the 2024-25 campaign. For the Dallas Cowboys, it's the final two games until next season.
Dallas was eliminated from the postseason thanks to some late-game heroics from the Washington Commanders against the Philadelphia Eagles, so the focus shifts toward the offseason and 2025 NFL Draft.
Currently, the Cowboys are hanging onto a top 15 selection, but that will be in danger if the team continues its hot streak.
MORE: Cowboys first-round selection of the 2025 draft could be a surprise position of need
The No. 1 overall pick, meanwhile, currently belongs to the New York Giants, followed by the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars to round out the top three.
Where would the Cowboys pick if the 2025 NFL Draft was set to begin today?
A look at the current 2025 NFL Draft order entering the penultimate week of the regular season can be seen below.
2025 NFL Draft order following Week 16
1. Giants (2-13)
2. Patriots (3-12)
3. Jaguars (3-12)
4. Titans (3-12)
5. Browns (3-12)
6. Raiders (3-12)
7. Panthers (4-11)
8. Jets (4-11)
9. Bears (4-11)
10. Saints (5-10)
11. 49ers (6-9)
12. Dolphins (7-8)
13. Colts (7-8)
14. Bengals (7-8)
15. Cowboys (7-8)
16. Cardinals (7-8)
17. Seahawks (8-7)
18. Buccaneers (8-7)
19. Falcons (8-7)
20. Chargers (9-6)
21. Texans (9-6)
22. Broncos (9-6)
23. Rams (9-6)
24. Commanders (10-5)
25. Steelers (10-5)
26. Ravens (10-5)
27. Packers (11-4)
28. Eagles (12-3)
29. Bills (12-3)
30. Vikings (13-2)
31. Lions (13-2)
32. Chiefs (14-1)
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
