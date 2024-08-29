Cowboys Country

Cowboys star ranked NFL's most polarizing player entering 2024 season

Bleacher Report ranked the most polarizing NFL players entering the 2024 season, and it was a Dallas Cowboys star who topped the list.

The 2024 NFL season is rapidly approaching and there have been mixed opinions on how successful the Dallas Cowboys will be.

With the season less than two weeks away, there have been plenty of rankings lists that show just how uncertain people are of the Cowboys' chances at making a run in 2024.

So, naturally, when it comes to individual player lists, a Cowboys representative makes the cut.

Bleacher Report ranked the NFL's Top 10 most polarizing players entering the 2024 season and, you guessed it, a Cowboys star topped the list.

NFL's Top 10 most polarizing players of the 2024 season

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
10. Saquon Barkley (RB)

9. Chris Olave (WR)

8. Josh Uche (edge)

7. Tua Tagovailoa (QB)

6. Jonathan Taylor (RB)

5. Kyle Pitts (TE)

4. Trevor Lawrence (QB)

3. Anthony Richardson (QB)

2. Russell Wilson (QB)

1. Dak Prescott (QB)

"With a 105.9 passer rating and a league-high 36 touchdowns, Prescott was the NFL runner-up in 2023," B/R wrote.

The downside, however, is that "the Cowboys are apprehensive about giving him a new contract for a reason. The 31-year-old has been part of just two playoff wins despite rarely lacking support. He's thrown four interceptions in playoff losses the last two years."

Being a starting quarterback in the NFL naturally comes with a lot of attention, but being the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys makes you the most polarizing player in the league.

This was true for Tony Romo, and it will hold true for any future Cowboys quarterback as well.

