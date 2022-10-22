Dak Prescott 'Tearing the Defense Apart,' Says Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott can't hide his excitement in having Dak Prescott back Sunday at AT&T Stadium. The duo has been joined at the hip since being drafted together 2016, and Zeke couldn't hide his smile when discussing Dak's return.

"I'll say it's just definitely good to have him back,'' Elliott said at The Star, recalling the ramp-up to this point. "Last (week), he was playing scout team quarterback and he was kind of tearing the defense apart.''

After being taken in the same 2016 NFL Draft, Dak and Zeke have been synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys. They're close friends, each holding the other in high regard. Elliott noted Prescott's selflessness while injured, as he was at the facility daily, attended every practice, and even helped the water boys do their jobs.

That’s Dak’s greatest leadership quality,'' Elliott said, "is just his relatability. Everyone in this locker room can relate to him. He's not a diva. He’s going to get down and dirty. He’s gritty. He’ll talk shit. All that.

"Couldn’t ask for a better quarterback.''

Speaking on Dak's return from thumb surgery, Elliott said that he knows how much Sunday will mean to the team leader.

"I know the work he puts into it and how much this means to him, so you know, it sucks, injuries do, but now he gets a shot to get back out there on the field and lead us,'' Elliott said.

After an underwhelming Week 1 outing against Tampa Bay that saw Prescott complete just 14 of his 29 passes for 134 yards and an interception, Elliott thinks that Dak will be motivated to return and put on a show, not necessarily to right the wrongs of the opening week, though.

"I mean, honestly, at the end of the day, he was going to be motivated regardless," Elliott said. "I mean obviously he wants to put his best football on film. I think also, you can't dwell on the past so much. You got to move forward and as long as you doing your job in the future, then you don't have to worry about the past."

With Prescott returning along with Dalton Schultz, as both were full participants in practice late in the week, Dallas is getting healthy. There are two games to play before the bye, and the 4-2 Cowboys could set themselves up for a playoff run.

But it starts Sunday at AT&T Stadium against the visiting 1-4 Lions, with Dak and the offense being the central storyline.

