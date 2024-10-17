Cowboys fans' dream of Bill Belichick becoming HC may already be shattered
It's going to be a long bye week for the Dallas Cowboys. When a team suffers a loss like the Cowboys did last Sunday, having extra time for reflection may not be ideal. However, if you're a fan who looks on the positive side of things, then maybe it will be a good week for you.
One dream that has kept Cowboys fans alive in these dark times has been the idea of bringing Bill Belichick in as head coach next season.
However, are those dreams now dead that Tom Brady is a part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders?
As soon as it was announced that Brady would be joining Raiders ownership, all signs pointed to the franchise eyeing Belichick as the next head coach. The decision makes all the sense in the world yet leaves Cowboys fans in the dark once again.
The obituary on Mike McCarthy's tenure in Dallas has already been written; the franchise is just waiting for the right time for the world to see it.
However, finding someone who can turn this franchise into a winner is easier said than done.
Losing the opportunity to bring the best coach of all time into the fold would be a gut punch for everyone around the organization, but it would also be on brand for what this franchise currently represents.
