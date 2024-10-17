Cowboys aren't alone in misery with rivals labeled 'least prepared NFL team'
It's fair to say the Dallas Cowboys have been a disappointment so far in 2024. On the heels of three consecutive seasons with a 12-5 record, Dallas is just 3-3 entering their bye week. That record on its own isn't enough to waive the white flag but the way they've been beaten in their three defeats has cast a dark cloud on their season.
The Cowboys are the worst run defense in the league and have given up 119 points in their three losses. If there's any silver lining to cling to, it has to be that they're not alone in their misery.
Dallas is joined by the Philadelphia Eagles as a disappointment this year. Philly is in a better spot at 3-2 but they haven't looked good at all, especially on opening drives. That's why Dan Orlovsky ripped into them on ESPN's 'Get Up', labeling them "The least prepared football team in the NFL."
Orlovsky pointed to two eye-opening stats to back up his claim. First is the fact that in five games, they have just 22 yards on the opening drives.
He also said they're the only team that has yet to scored points in the first quarter.
With Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, and Dallas Goedert in the lineup, Orlovsky says this doesn't make any sense. He blames the coaching staff by saying, "how you finish games is really about players. How you start games is really about coaching."
This offseason, the Eagles fired offensive coordinator Brian Johnson and defensive coordinator Sean Desai. There were calls for Nick Sirianni to be replaced after they fell apart following a 10-1 start but the head coach survived by sacrificing the coordinators.
Philadelphia went with Kellen Moore as the OC and Vic Fangio as the DC but it's hard to say they're an improved team. It's not hard, however, to see where the finger should be pointed.
