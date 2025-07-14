Dallas Cowboys fans reveal alarming opinion on George Pickens
The Dallas Cowboys completed one of the biggest trades of the NFL offseason back in May, acquiring wide receiver George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Suddenly, the Cowboys boast one of the best receiving duos in the NFL, at least on paper. Pickens and CeeDee Lamb will be quite the task for opposing secondaries to handle, and it could give Dallas one of the most explosive offenses in football.
The caveat, though, is that Pickens only has one year left on his contract, and the Cowboys don't seem all that interested in extending him right now. Considering they have yet to even work out a long-term deal with Micah Parsons, that is entirely understandable.
But will Dallas ultimately retain Pickens once he hits free agency next March?
Cowboys fans don't seem to believe so, as an SB Nation poll revealed that only 48 percent of them feel that the 24-year-old will still be in Dallas in 2026.
Here's the thing: the Cowboys already handed a substantial contract to Lamb, so based on the money they also gave Dak Prescott and seem prepared to provide to Parsons, it doesn't seem incredibly likely that Dallas will pay big bucks to keep Pickens.
Of course, a brilliant campaign with the Cowboys could change that, but thus far, Pickens has had a rather uneven NFL career.
After breaking out with 1,140 yards and five touchdowns in 2023, Pickens took a significant step back last season, catching 59 passes for 900 yards and three scores.
That being said, the University of Georgia product is still a major big-play threat, so we'll see if he can establish himself as a truly reliable top-tier receiver this coming fall.
