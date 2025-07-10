What should Cowboys fans expect from Jaydon Blue in rookie year?
After struggling to find any consistency on the ground in 2024, the Dallas Cowboys overhauled their running back group this offseason.
In free agency, they signed two former starters, Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders. Neither had a great campaign last year, but the Cowboys believe they can be part of a committee approach. That committee will also include rookie fifth-round pick Jaydon Blue.
Undersized at 5-foot-9 and 196 pounds, Blue offers some home-run ability thanks to his sub-4.4 speed. He's also a dangerous pass-catcher, which has led to plenty of excitement.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys fans are fed up with the team in one bizarre area
The only question is how much Dallas should lean on Blue. Staff writers from their official website answered that very question when one reader asked if Blue should bulk up and become an "every-down back."
Patrik Walker answered first, saying that's not what the focus should be with Blue.
"Can he do some heavy lifting a time or two? Sure, but why wear him down in a way that would lessen his impact in the other aforementioned ways? And why bulk him up when it might "slow" him down (note the air quotes)? When it comes to Blue, I wanna see him applying pressure in space far more often than I'd like to see him trying to get you three yards up the A gap on 4th-and-2 (looks at Phil Mafah and JaVontae Williams)." - Walker, DallasCowboys.com
Kyle Youmans also answered the question, saying there are parts of Blue's game that need improvement. He did add that Kyren Williams is a perfect example of what could happen when a late-round pick catches fire.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys legend visits Deion Sanders at Big 12 Media Days
"In fact, Kyren Williams was a 5-foot-9 running back and fifth-round selection for the Rams in 2022. He's already made the Pro Bowl and become one of the best running backs in the NFL. Those would be lofty expectations for a player like Blue to accomplish, but it shows that it can be done in the modern era NFL." - Youmans, DallasCowboys.com
We don't know exactly what the plan is for Blue, but it's safe to say he could provide a spark if used correctly.
