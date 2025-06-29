Ava Lahey: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc
Netflix dropped season 2 of the America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders docuseries on June 18, 2025, giving another behind-the-scenes look at the most iconic cheerleading squad in the NFL.
The latest season ends on a high note, with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders sharing the news of a massive pay raise that members of the squad have been fighting for.
One of the stars of season 2 was Ava Kleine, who earns a spot for her rookie year. She previously auditioned in 2021, but was a part of the heartbreaking final cuts.
The Jacksonville, Florida, native quickly became a fan favorite, and fans have been eager to learn more. Let's take a look at what we know about Lahey.
University of Kentucky alum
Ava graduated from the University of Kentucky, where she was a member of the dance team for two years before joining DCC.
She is also a social media manager for a local beauty school.
Dancer since age 2
"I started dancing when I was two years old. I have trained in numerous styles including: ballet, pointe, tap, jazz, Hiphop, lyrical, and modern. I started competing when I was nine years old at Sara’s Studio of Dance until I graduated high school," she revealed in her DCC bio.
"Dance quickly consumed my life, as I love it so much. I joined the Springfield Ballet Company when I was nine years old until I was fifteen years old, where I performed in The Nutcracker, Swan Lake, Cinderella, Midsummer Night’s Dream, etc. In 2014, I attended Joffrey Ballet NYC Summer intensive. In 2015, I attended Houston Ballet Summer Intensive. In 2016, I attended San Francisco Ballet Summer intensive and PNB Summer intensive."
You can learn more about Ava and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders by streaming Season 2 of America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, which is now available on Netflix. The season is seven episodes, with each episode running approximately one hour.
The Dallas Cowboys and Netflix have teamed up for several shows in the coming months, including one sharing the story of Jerry Jones and the 1990s dynasty titled America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys.
