Dallas Cowboys fans are fed up with the team in one bizarre area
Dallas Cowboys fans are among the most passionate in all of sports. They've been with their team through all of the ups and downs, and let's be honest: it's been mostly the latter for the better part of the last three decades.
Understandably, Cowboys fans are tired of the lack of postseason success. Dallas has not made an NFC Championship Game since January 1996, and even winning one playoff game during the team's appearances has largely been a trying exercise for the Cowboys.
But one thing Dallas has been able to do is keep its own players.
MORE: Cowboys free agent signee tabbed as team's 'biggest bust' of 2025 season
It locked up CeeDee Lamb on a long-term contract. It broke the bank to retain Dak Prescott. And now, barring a bizarre turn of events, the Cowboys will surely extend Micah Parsons, as well.
However, Dallas fans are apparently fed up with the way Jerry Jones handles the extension process, as 71.5 percent of the fan base called the Cowboys "among the league's worst" when it comes to re-signing their own players in a poll conducted by Jon Machota of The Athletic.
MORE: Cowboys 2025 training camp position preview: New year, same problem at DT
"When it comes to how they manage the contracts of their top players, it’s difficult to disagree with the fans on this one," Machota wrote. "In the end, the elite players have always come out with a better deal by waiting. And the Cowboys have eventually signed all of them."
Has Dallas overpaid to keep its guys? That's debatable, because Lamb and Prescott probably would have landed equally massive contracts elsewhere, too. The waiting game can be frustrating, but hey; at least the Cowboys are getting the job done, right?
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Ranking the top players in Dallas Cowboys' history
Ranking the NFC east uniforms after Commanders’ new alternate unveiling
Cowboys 2025 training camp position preview: EDGE has no lack of options
Dallas Cowboys rookie predicted to make Day 1 impact on offense
PHOTOS: Ava Lahey, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc