George Pickens' projected contract, salary ranks in NFL's top 10 highest-paid WRs

The Dallas Cowboys struck gold during the NFL offseason with multiple moves. Dallas found its new starting running back at a bargain price by signing Javonte Williams early in free agency.

Following the NFL draft, the team made one of the most impactful moves in the league this season when they traded with the Pittsburgh Steelers for star wide receiver George Pickens.

Everyone knew that Pickens was talented, but there were concerns about how he effects teams off of the field and in the locker room.

Since arriving in Dallas, Pickens has exceeded expectations and has not been a problem. In fact, he's developed a great relationship with fellow star wideout CeeDee Lamb and incredible chemistry with star quarterback Dak Prescott.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens hurdles Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie at AT&T Stadium | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Pickens entered the 2025-26 campaign in a contract year, and is playing himself into a major deal if he hits the open market in the offseason.

This season, Pickens has hauled in 73 catches for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns. Pickens ranks second in the NFL in receiving yards and third in receiving catches.

Because of his success, the Cowboys will have to pay a pretty penny if they decide to allow Pickens to hit free agency instead of acting quickly and agreeing to an extension or using the franchise tag.

George Pickens' projected contract, salary

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens reacts after making a catch over Philadelphia Eagles DBs Cooper DeJean and Sydney Brown | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

There have been reports that the Cowboys are willing to use the franchise tag if they are unable to agree to a deal before the start of free agency. The franchise tag would allow the Cowboys to continue negotiating throughout the offseason.

According to Over the Cap, the projected franchise tag figure for a wide receiver in 2026 is $28.046 million. For Pickens' new deal, meanwhile, Spotrac projects Pickens could land a five-year, $153.7 million contract on the open market, which averages $30.8 million per year. That would make Pickens the sixth-highest-paid receiver in the league, per Over the Cap.

The figures are close enough that if the Cowboys are serious about retaining Pickens for the future, they will be able to do so. Dak Prescott has already campaigned for Pickens' return, along with Brian Schottenheimer and Jerry Jones, who have both said they would love to bring the star wideout back.

So, if the Cowboys put their money where their mouth is, and they can afford to do so, Pickens should return to Dallas in 2026 and beyond.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates a touchdown with Dak Prescott against the Philadelphia Eagles | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

