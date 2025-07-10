Cowboys' Tyler Booker offers epic quote when asked about viral camp video
Tyler Booker might not have been the name Dallas Cowboys Nation wanted to hear when their team made their selection at No. 12 in the 2025 NFL draft, but the Alabama product has quickly been embraced by the fans.
Booker, who was the consensus No. 1 guard in the draft, has already become known for delivering great quotes. The first to catch fire was when he claimed, "I Make Guys Not Love Football." Now, he's dropped another gem after being asked about a viral video from his youth camp.
MORE: Tyler Smith ready to be best version of himself as Cowboys prepare for 2025 season
While hosting a youth camp, Booker was filmed playfully pushing a kid who was keeping up with him during a drill. When asked about this video, Booker boldly said, “No one was beating Tyler Booker at The Tyler Booker Football Camp.”
Booker has some big shoes to fill as he slides into the right guard spot that has been occupied by future Hall of Famer Zack Martin since 2014. He has the skill set to get the job done and is part of an offensive line that once again has three first-round selections in the starting lineup.
