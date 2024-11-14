Cowboys vs Texans Week 11 Thursday injury report lists 1/3 of active roster
Week 11 of the NFL season kicks off on Thursday night with an NFC East showdown between the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles, while it will wrap up with the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Houston Texans.
On Thursday, with practice ramping up for the Cowboys, the first injury report of the week was released.
Thursday's practice report was a lengthy one for Dallas.
A total of 18 players including stars like Dak Prescott, who is done for the season, All-Pro DaRon Bland, star tight end Jake Ferguson, All-Pro guard Zack Martin, and reliable players like Jourdan Lewis and Hunter Luepke all missing practice.
Who is danger of missing in the Week 11 finale?
A full look at the Dallas Cowboys' Thursday injury report can be seen below.
Dallas Cowboys, Week 11 injury report: Thursday, November 14
Player
Injury
Thursday Participation
DaRon Bland, CB
Foot
DNP
Caelen Carson, CB
Shoulder/Illness
DNP
Trevon Diggs, CB
Calf
Full
Chuma Edoga, OT
Toe
Limited
Jake Ferguson, TE
Illness
DNP
Tyler Guyton, OT
Shoulder
Full
Eric Kendricks, LB
Shoulder
Full
Jourdan Lewis, CB
Neck
DNP
Hunter Luepke, FB
Calf
DNP
Zack Martin, OG
Shoulder
DNP
DeMarvion Overshown, LB
Knee
Full
Micah Parsons, DE
Ankle
Full
Dak Prescott, QB
Hamstring
DNP
Cooper Rush, QB
Neck
Full
Tyler Smith, OG
Knee
Limited
Juanyeh Thomas, S
Concussion
Full
Nick Vigil, LB
Foot
DNP
Donovan Wilson, S
Hip
Full
The Cowboys and Texans will kickoff at AT&T Stadium on Monday, November 18, at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.
