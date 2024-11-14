Cowboys Country

Cowboys vs Texans Week 11 Thursday injury report lists 1/3 of active roster

The Dallas Cowboys dropped their first injury report for Week 11 against the Houston Texans, with one-third of the team's active roster on the list.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland takes in the activities at the Brandin Cooks football camp.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland takes in the activities at the Brandin Cooks football camp. / Dan Rogers/Special to the Stockton Record / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Week 11 of the NFL season kicks off on Thursday night with an NFC East showdown between the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles, while it will wrap up with the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Houston Texans.

On Thursday, with practice ramping up for the Cowboys, the first injury report of the week was released.

Thursday's practice report was a lengthy one for Dallas.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys star Tyler Smith gets promising injury update

A total of 18 players including stars like Dak Prescott, who is done for the season, All-Pro DaRon Bland, star tight end Jake Ferguson, All-Pro guard Zack Martin, and reliable players like Jourdan Lewis and Hunter Luepke all missing practice.

Who is danger of missing in the Week 11 finale?

A full look at the Dallas Cowboys' Thursday injury report can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys, Week 11 injury report: Thursday, November 14

Dallas Cowboys helme
A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Player

Injury

Thursday Participation

DaRon Bland, CB

Foot

DNP

Caelen Carson, CB

Shoulder/Illness

DNP

Trevon Diggs, CB

Calf

Full

Chuma Edoga, OT

Toe

Limited

Jake Ferguson, TE

Illness

DNP

Tyler Guyton, OT

Shoulder

Full

Eric Kendricks, LB

Shoulder

Full

Jourdan Lewis, CB

Neck

DNP

Hunter Luepke, FB

Calf

DNP

Zack Martin, OG

Shoulder

DNP

DeMarvion Overshown, LB

Knee

Full

Micah Parsons, DE

Ankle

Full

Dak Prescott, QB

Hamstring

DNP

Cooper Rush, QB

Neck

Full

Tyler Smith, OG

Knee

Limited

Juanyeh Thomas, S

Concussion

Full

Nick Vigil, LB

Foot

DNP

Donovan Wilson, S

Hip

Full

The Cowboys and Texans will kickoff at AT&T Stadium on Monday, November 18, at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Are the Dallas Cowboys the worst team in the NFL?

Dallas Cowboys 3-round mock draft brings star running back home

Cowboys vs. Texans: 3 keys to victory for Week 11

3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Texans in Week 11

Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News