3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Texans in Week 11
The Dallas Cowboys may be losing their season, but fantasy managers still have players to rely on.
Dallas endured another blowout loss at home, falling 34-6 to the Philadelphia Eagles on an afternoon that at least left Brandon Aubrey owners satisfied.
As we enter Week 11, the Cowboys will face a tough challenge against the Houston Texans, who are coming off a narrow three-point defeat to the NFC powerhouse, the Detroit Lions.
For those out there still confident in any Cowboys players to deliver for your squad, you have my applause.
Here are this Week's three Cowboys to start in your lineup.
Brandon Aubrey, K
Consistency is the key to a kicker's success, and for Brandon Aubrey, it's been the foundation of his remarkable young career.
Aubrey's ability to consistently split the uprights, regardless of distance or pressure, has made him one of the most reliable kickers in the NFL.
The All-Pro scored two more field goals during Week 10, from 46 and 23 yards out, and has not missed an attempt since Week 5 in Pittsburgh and remains a perfect 13-13 on extra point attempts.
Jake Ferguson, TE
Despite a relatively quiet performance last Sunday, where he was targeted only five times for 24 receiving yards, tight end Jake Ferguson continues to remain a focal point to the offense.
The third year pro's versatility as both a receiver and blocker makes him a reliable target for quarterback Cooper Rush, especially in crucial situations.
Ferguson's ability to make plays in the middle of the field and stretch the defense vertically keeps opposing defenses on their toes
CeeDee Lamb, WR
If the sun had taken a vacation or AT&T stadium had curtains, CeeDee Lamb might have had a decent day at the office.
The sun played a cruel trick on Lamb late in the first half, blinding the All-Pro and robbing the Cowboys of a potential go-ahead touchdown.
At least Monday's game will take place at night when the sun has completely set.
Even though quarterback Dak Prescott is out for the rest of the season and Lamb who only had six receptions for 21 yards, still received plenty of opportunities, with 10 targets last Sunday.
This marked the fourth consecutive week that the Pro Bowl wide receiver has seen double-digit targets.
Although the Texans' pass defense allows only 182.2 passing yards per game, it has given up 21 touchdowns through the air, ranking as the second most in the league after 10 weeks.
