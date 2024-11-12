NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Are the Dallas Cowboys the worst team in the NFL?
The bright side of the Dallas Cowboys' recent loss to the Philadelphia Eagles is that it's clear Dak Prescott isn't the problem, and fans can now look forward to an excellent draft pick in April.
For the majority of the NFL, however, their season is far from over. With nine games decided by single digits and no shortage of upsets, here are the NFL Power Rankings heading into Week 11.
32. New York Giants
Despite being 2-8, the Giants' season is arguably successful, as it leaves them no choice but to move on from Daniel Jones. With their current record, they'll likely have their choice of any quarterback in the draft.
31. Cleveland Browns
The only thing that could put the Cleveland Browns' season in a positive light would have seeing Nick Chubb return to his Pro Bowl form.
30. Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young has won two straight games and is fighting diligently for the potential of his NFL career. While time to develop could be exactly what this team needs, it doesn’t change the fact that this team is currently a dumpster fire.
29. New England Patriots
Drake Maye has looked exactly how a rookie quarterback should be expected to look on a team with very little talent around him and a rookie head coach.
28. Tennessee Titans
The Titans are one of many teams in no man’s land until they find the right quarterback. They have a solid defense and some offensive pieces, but they urgently need to address the quarterback position.
27. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars have lost three straight games against playoff teams by just one possession, making them potentially the best 2-8 team in NFL history.
26. Dallas Cowboys
Not even prime Tom Landry, Randy White, and Roger Staubach could fix thisCowboys team struggling with depth, scheme, and consistency on both sides of the ball this season.
25. New Orleans Saints
The Saints looked revamped and excited to play football again after firing head coach Dennis Allen. While it's too late for a playoff run, their loss to the Carolina Panthers seems to have served as a wake-up call.
24. Las Vegas Raiders
The Oakland Raiders are what their record says they are—they simply don't have the quarterback or the weapons to be a legitimate threat in todays NFL.
23. Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts' current trajectory feels just as uncertain as it did post-Andrew Luck, with the franchise still searching for right leader at quarterback.
22. New York Jets
Robert Saleh deserves an apology from the Jets front office, considering the team’s poor performance since his firing, with Aaron Rodgers looking disengaged and the defense struggling badly.
21. Miami Dolphins
Making the playoffs after starting the season 2-6 seems impossible, but it becomes more likely if the team continues to build off their recent win and the 7th seed in the AFC still up for grabs. Of course, Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins' stars will need to stay healthy.
20. Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams is a prime reminder that quarterbacks need time to adjust to the difficulties of the NFL. Offensive line help and a year of experience under Williams belt should be exactly what this team needs to get back to the playoffs.
19. Seattle Seahawks
After a 3-0 start, the Seahawks have won only one of their last six games, with Geno Smith looking reminiscent of his New York Jets days. Their crucial Week 11 matchup against the 49ers could very well decide the fate of their season.
18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Despite some late-game heroics from Baker Mayfield, the Buccaneers fell short against the 49ers. Fortunately, upcoming games against the Panthers, Raiders, and Giants give them a chance to get back into playoff contention.
17. Los Angeles Rams
The Rams will need Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford to rekindle some magic to will this team into the playoffs, but the best years certainly seem to be behind this Super Bowl winning duo.
16. Cincinatti Bengals
The Bengals are one of the few teams capable of competing with the NFL’s best while also vulnerable to losses against the worst. Even at 4-6, it's not far-fetched to think Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase will find their way into the playoffs.
15. Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos did nearly everything right against the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs and still lost. Once they Broncos are no longer tied to Russell Wilson's contract, they’ll be a force to be reckoned with.
14. Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers have won three straight games and are in prime position for a Wild Card spot in the playoffs, though it’s noteworthy that they’ve won just one game against teams with a .500 record or better.
13. Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals are rolling and have become one of the most exciting teams in the NFL. Kyler Murray has this offense rolling and currently has them sitting first in the NFC West. This offense will need to stay hot if the Cardinals are going to win their first division title since 2015.
12. Atlanta Falcons
Much like the Bengals, the Falcons often play up or down to the level of their opponent. Despite letting an opportunity slip against the Saints they still find themselves firmly in the division lead.
11. Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings haven’t looked like the team that started 5-0 this season, but they’ve still managed to pick up ugly wins against the NFL’s bottom feeders the last two weeks. At 7-2, the Vikings remain in position for the number one seed despite not playing the best football.
10. Washington Commanders
The Commanders' recent loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers should have fans feeling more optimistic than pessimistic. Jayden Daniels exceeded expectations against one of the league's best defenses, and with the acquisition of Marshon Lattimore the defense will see a significant upgrade.
9. San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers seem poised to overcome their injuries and poor start to the season after Christian McCaffrey returned to the field, though it appears their title window may close quickly after this season.
8. Pittsburgh Steelers
There are very few people who still believe Justin Fields should be starting over Russell Wilson. Wilson has revitalized the Steelers' offense, bringing excitement to the offense for the first time since the Killer B's era.
7. Green Bay Packers
The Packers continue to build off last season's playoff success, but it’s clear that Jordan Love needs to play better if this team is going to make any noise in this season's playoffs.
6. Houston Texans
The Texans have been struggling lately but are benefiting from being in the weakest division in the NFL. With Nico Collins returning from injury and an upcoming matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, this team will have a strong chance to regain some confidence.
5. Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are arguably the most talented team in the NFL and have recently been playing like it. They are looking like the team that made the Super Bowl just two seasons ago.
4. Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills have won five straight and are heating up heading into their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. A win in the regular season would boost their confidence if they face off again in the playoffs.
3. Baltimore Ravens
Another Ravens and Bengals matchup in the playoffs this season should be on every fan's wishlist. When Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry step on the field together, each game become a candidate for the most thrilling game of the NFL season.
2. Detroit Lions
Jared Goff's five interceptions still couldn't stop the Detroit Lions from beating the Houston Texans. It's clear that NFL teams will need to play four great quarters of football to have a chance to defeat this Lions team.
1. Kansas City Chiefs
The only undefeated team still standing is, not surprisingly, the two-time defending Super Bowl champions. Can anyone stop the Chiefs from going 20-0 and becoming the first three-time repeat Super Bowl champions?
