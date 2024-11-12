Cowboys Country

NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Are the Dallas Cowboys the worst team in the NFL?

A look at the latest NFL Power Rankings entering Week 11 of the 2024 regular season.

Koby Skillern

The bright side of the Dallas Cowboys' recent loss to the Philadelphia Eagles is that it's clear Dak Prescott isn't the problem, and fans can now look forward to an excellent draft pick in April.

For the majority of the NFL, however, their season is far from over. With nine games decided by single digits and no shortage of upsets, here are the NFL Power Rankings heading into Week 11.

32. New York Giants

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) carries the ball against the New York Giants in the second half during the 2024
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Despite being 2-8, the Giants' season is arguably successful, as it leaves them no choice but to move on from Daniel Jones. With their current record, they'll likely have their choice of any quarterback in the draft.

31. Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) throws the ball during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers
Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The only thing that could put the Cleveland Browns' season in a positive light would have seeing Nick Chubb return to his Pro Bowl form.

30. Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) carries the ball on a 24-yard run against the Carolina Panthers
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bryce Young has won two straight games and is fighting diligently for the potential of his NFL career. While time to develop could be exactly what this team needs, it doesn’t change the fact that this team is currently a dumpster fire.

29. New England Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to [ass against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Fi
David Banks-Imagn Images

Drake Maye has looked exactly how a rookie quarterback should be expected to look on a team with very little talent around him and a rookie head coach.

28. Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) runs past Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Ja'Sir Taylor
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Titans are one of many teams in no man’s land until they find the right quarterback. They have a solid defense and some offensive pieces, but they urgently need to address the quarterback position.

27. Jacksonville Jaguars

acksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (23) celebrates a turnover against the Minnesota Vikings
Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have lost three straight games against playoff teams by just one possession, making them potentially the best 2-8 team in NFL history.

26. Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) rushes the passer in the game against the Philadelphia Eagles
Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Not even prime Tom Landry, Randy White, and Roger Staubach could fix thisCowboys team struggling with depth, scheme, and consistency on both sides of the ball this season.

25. New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs shortly after breaking the franchise record for rushing yards
Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The Saints looked revamped and excited to play football again after firing head coach Dennis Allen. While it's too late for a playoff run, their loss to the Carolina Panthers seems to have served as a wake-up call.

24. Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams
Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The Oakland Raiders are what their record says they are—they simply don't have the quarterback or the weapons to be a legitimate threat in todays NFL.

23. Indianapolis Colts

A pass intended for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (1) goes incomplete Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, during a game agai
Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Indianapolis Colts' current trajectory feels just as uncertain as it did post-Andrew Luck, with the franchise still searching for right leader at quarterback.

22. New York Jets

Davante Adams (17) is tackled by Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium.
Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Robert Saleh deserves an apology from the Jets front office, considering the team’s poor performance since his firing, with Aaron Rodgers looking disengaged and the defense struggling badly.

21. Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs the ball against Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Kinchens
Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Making the playoffs after starting the season 2-6 seems impossible, but it becomes more likely if the team continues to build off their recent win and the 7th seed in the AFC still up for grabs. Of course, Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins' stars will need to stay healthy.

20. Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) drops back to pass against the New England
Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Caleb Williams is a prime reminder that quarterbacks need time to adjust to the difficulties of the NFL. Offensive line help and a year of experience under Williams belt should be exactly what this team needs to get back to the playoffs.

19. Seattle Seahawks 

Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) passes the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the
Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

After a 3-0 start, the Seahawks have won only one of their last six games, with Geno Smith looking reminiscent of his New York Jets days. Their crucial Week 11 matchup against the 49ers could very well decide the fate of their season.

18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is pressured by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Leonard Floyd
Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Despite some late-game heroics from Baker Mayfield, the Buccaneers fell short against the 49ers. Fortunately, upcoming games against the Panthers, Raiders, and Giants give them a chance to get back into playoff contention.

17. Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) moves out to pass against the Miami Dolphins
Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Rams will need Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford to rekindle some magic to will this team into the playoffs, but the best years certainly seem to be behind this Super Bowl winning duo.

16. Cincinatti Bengals

Joe Burrow (9) communicates with his team in the first quarter of the NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens
Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals are one of the few teams capable of competing with the NFL’s best while also vulnerable to losses against the worst. Even at 4-6, it's not far-fetched to think Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase will find their way into the playoffs.

15. Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos place kicker Wil Lutz (3) attempts a field goal with one second back that is blocked by Kansas City Chiefs de
Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Denver Broncos did nearly everything right against the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs and still lost. Once they Broncos are no longer tied to Russell Wilson's contract, they’ll be a force to be reckoned with.

14. Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) runs for a first down before he is stopped by Tennessee Titans
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Chargers have won three straight games and are in prime position for a Wild Card spot in the playoffs, though it’s noteworthy that they’ve won just one game against teams with a .500 record or better.

13. Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) catches a touchdown pass against New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed
Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cardinals are rolling and have become one of the most exciting teams in the NFL. Kyler Murray has this offense rolling and currently has them sitting first in the NFC West. This offense will need to stay hot if the Cardinals are going to win their first division title since 2015.

12. Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) makes a first down against New Orleans Saints cornerback
Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Much like the Bengals, the Falcons often play up or down to the level of their opponent. Despite letting an opportunity slip against the Saints they still find themselves firmly in the division lead.

11. Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is pressured by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen
Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Vikings haven’t looked like the team that started 5-0 this season, but they’ve still managed to pick up ugly wins against the NFL’s bottom feeders the last two weeks. At 7-2, the Vikings remain in position for the number one seed despite not playing the best football.

10. Washington Commanders 

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) catches a pass as Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr.
Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Commanders' recent loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers should have fans feeling more optimistic than pessimistic. Jayden Daniels exceeded expectations against one of the league's best defenses, and with the acquisition of Marshon Lattimore the defense will see a significant upgrade.

9. San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) catches the ball over Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte Davi
Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The 49ers seem poised to overcome their injuries and poor start to the season after Christian McCaffrey returned to the field, though it appears their title window may close quickly after this season.

8. Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) high-fives with fans while leaving the field after the Steelers'
Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

There are very few people who still believe Justin Fields should be starting over Russell Wilson. Wilson has revitalized the Steelers' offense, bringing excitement to the offense for the first time since the Killer B's era.

7. Green Bay Packers

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill (54) tries to block a pass from Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love
Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Packers continue to build off last season's playoff success, but it’s clear that Jordan Love needs to play better if this team is going to make any noise in this season's playoffs.

6. Houston Texans

Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) signals after rushing for a first down during the first quarter against the Detroi
Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Texans have been struggling lately but are benefiting from being in the weakest division in the NFL. With Nico Collins returning from injury and an upcoming matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, this team will have a strong chance to regain some confidence.

5. Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) catches a pass against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caelen Carson
Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are arguably the most talented team in the NFL and have recently been playing like it. They are looking like the team that made the Super Bowl just two seasons ago.

4. Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) celebrates a touchdown in front of Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II
Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The Buffalo Bills have won five straight and are heating up heading into their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. A win in the regular season would boost their confidence if they face off again in the playoffs.

3. Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) rushes in-between Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai
Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Another Ravens and Bengals matchup in the playoffs this season should be on every fan's wishlist. When Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry step on the field together, each game become a candidate for the most thrilling game of the NFL season.

2. Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions place kicker Jake Bates (39) celebrates with tight end Shane Zylstra (84) after kicking a field goal with time
Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Jared Goff's five interceptions still couldn't stop the Detroit Lions from beating the Houston Texans. It's clear that NFL teams will need to play four great quarters of football to have a chance to defeat this Lions team.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is interviewed after defeating the Denver Br
Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The only undefeated team still standing is, not surprisingly, the two-time defending Super Bowl champions. Can anyone stop the Chiefs from going 20-0 and becoming the first three-time repeat Super Bowl champions?

Koby Skillern
KOBY SKILLERN

