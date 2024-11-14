Dallas Cowboys 3 Round mock draft brings star running back home
There are still seven games left for the Dallas Cowboys, but at 3-6, it feels like time to look ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft.
Dallas has done a solid job overall with drafting over the past decade-plus, and that was the case again in 2024. While Tyler Guyton has a slow start, he's been picking up the pace lately. Cooper Beebe, a third-round selection, has been a steal from the moment he stepped on the field.
With several pending free agents, they're going to need to hit on nearly all their picks once again in 2025 to rebound from this campaign. That's the focus here as we dive into our latest three-round mock draft.
Round 1: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Jerry Jones said the Cowboys like what they've seen from Ezekiel Elliott, which is ridiculous. He's clearly trying to save face for believing Zeke could turn back the clock but this reunion never should have happened.
Thankfully, there's an answer for them in Round 1 with Ashton Jeanty. A complete game-changer, Jeanty has been the most productive back in the NCAA this season.
He's also a Frisco native who wants to play in front of his family. If he's on the board, as was the case in this mock, Dallas has to bring Jeanty home.
Round 2: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
Nick Emmanwori isn't getting the attention he deserves since he's playing for South Carolina — a team that doesn't get much time in the national spotlight. That's going to change when this 6-foot-3, 227-pounder gets to Indy for the NFL Combine.
Emmanwori is built like a run defender but is capable of playing deep coverage and the slot. He has four interceptions this season and has forced four incompletions. According to PFF, he's allowed a passer rating of 23.0 when targeted.
Dallas needs a game-changer in the secondary, and Emmanwori can be that.
Round 3: Derrick Harmon, DT
Oregon has been a lot of fun this season and one of their best defenders is Derrick Harmon. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds, the junior is a decent run-stuffer but has graded higher as a pass-rusher.
Barring a new deal, Dallas will need to replace pending free agent Osa Odighizuwa. They also haven't seen enough from Mazi Smith to feel comfortable with him. Harmon has the skill set to play either tackle position, helping the Cowboys no matter how they handle their current stable of D-tackles.
