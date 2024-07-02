Schoonmaker predicted to have Cowboys' biggest Year-2 jump
Luke Schoonmaker, the Dallas Cowboys' 2023 second-round pick, fell far short of expectations in his rookie campaign. His first season in the league resulted in just eight catches for 65 yards and two touchdowns.
The former Michigan Wolverines standout battled plantar fasciitis during his first season in the league and underwent shoulder surgery this offseason.
Schoonmaker also missed out on this year's mandatory minicamp with a hamstring injury.
While he struggled with injuries and drops, Jake Ferguson had a breakout season, hauling in 71 passes for 761 yards and five touchdowns in 2023 and earning a Pro Bowl nod.
But this season, it could be Schoonmaker's year.
CeeDee Lamb and Ferguson will draw most of the defensive coverages, which creates opportunities to step up for Schoonmaker and other pass catches on the Cowboys offense. With the target share available, the staff at DallasCowboys.com believes Schoonmaker will be the man to make the biggest Year-2 jump on the team.
Nick Harris, Mikey Spagnola, and Kurt Daniels from The Mothership all tabbed Schoonmaker as the team's biggest breakout candidate. For Spagnola, Schoonmaker's run-blocking ability will allow him more opportunities to get onto the field.
"The guy has size, enough speed and ability to be a reliable blocker in the run game. Plus, to make an obvious jump, players need opportunities, and Schoonmaker is the likely No. 2 tight end behind Jake Ferguson," Spagnola wrote.
This season, Schoonmaker also has the chance to have something he didn't have in his rookie season: a full training camp.
[If] he is able to return from offseason shoulder surgery in time to hit the field in Oxnard, he will be able to have that full preseason he couldn't tally in 2023. His wide frame and strong hands can still be useful at the tight end position, even after Jake Ferguson firmly took control of the position group's No. 1 spot last season. His knacks in the run game can still prove to be fruitful, especially going into a season with a new left tackle.- Nick Harris, The Mothership
It all comes down to staying healthy for Schoonmaker.
Not only does he have the talent to make that leap forward, but there will be players breathing down his neck and creating competition in training camp.
Peyton Hendershot, Brevyn Spann-Ford, and John Stephens Jr., who is returning from a torn ACL, all have unique skill sets that the Cowboys could find valuable. Someone will need to step up and stand out to take control of the TE2 role.
For now, it's Schoonmaker's job to lose, so let's see if he makes the leap we all expect.
