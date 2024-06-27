Cowboy Roundup: Roster just misses top 5 ranking; Dak assault case dismissed
Let's take a look at some of the Dallas Cowboys news and headlines making the rounds in Cowboys Nation as we continue the final week of June.
Cowboys Roster Just Misses Top 5
The San Francisco 49ers checked in with the top-ranked roster in ESPN's preseason assessment, while the Cowboys narrowly missed the top five.
Biggest strength: Edge rusher. One of the league’s top defenders, Micah Parsons has led the position in pass rush win rate each of the last three seasons. In fact, since his arrival in 2021, Dallas sits first in pass rush wins (809) and fifth in sacks (3.0 behind first). DeMarcus Lawrence is now 32 years old but hasn’t lost a step — he posted one of the top tackle rates and pass rush win rates among edge rushers last season. Sam Williams returns as solid depth, and the team added Marshawn Kneeland in the second round of April’s draft.- ESPN.com
Assault case against Cowboys QB Dak Prescott dismissed
Dak Prescott was officially cleared of all civil claims against him in a sexual assault case. The judge dismissed all charges on Wednesday.
“Despite [the plaintiff] and her legal team’s relentless efforts to extort money and damage Dak’s reputation, justice has consistently prevailed and will continue to do so,” Levi G. McCathern, II, an attorney for Prescott said in a statement, per CBS News.
“The original lies by [the plaintiff], her team, and their recent failed attempt to sue him civilly are all just a continuation of their extortion plot against Dak. These ploys distract from the trauma of legitimate sexual assault survivors and undermine the progress that our society has made in supporting them. We are proud that Dak stands up against this injustice and thankful Judge Tucker agrees.”
Cowboys Quick Hits
