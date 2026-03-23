3 Trades That Would Instantly Elevate the Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones vowed to fix the Dallas Cowboys defense this offseason. He’s been busy in that goal, but has yet to make a huge splash.

With one month until the NFL draft, the Cowboys pulled off a trade with the Green Bay Packers for EDGE Rashan Gary, and signed safeties Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke, as well as cornerback Cobie Durant, and nose tackle Otito Ogbonnia.

These moves have filled multiple holes and help as they transition to new defensive coordinator Christian Parker’s scheme. If Dallas is serious about contending, however, they need to do more, which would include exploring these three trade ideas.

Day 3 pick for LB Pete Werner

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New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner looks on against the Las Vegas Raiders. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Pete Werner signed a new deal in 2024, but then the New Orleans Saints underwent a head coaching change. With Kellen Moore taking over, Werner’s name started to surface in trade rumors.

Dallas is dangerously thin at linebacker, so they should give Moore a call and see if he’s willing to part with Werner for a late-round pick.

Trade pick No. 12 for Pick No. 21, EDGE Nick Herbig

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig follows the play against the Cincinnati Bengals. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Nick Herbig is entering the final year of his deal, but the Pittsburgh Steelers might not be willing to sign him long-term. With TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith already under contract, Herbig could be the odd man out.

Herbig is an ascending pass-rusher who is coming off his best season with 7.5 sacks. If the Cowboys don’t get a chance to land a premier EDGE in the draft, it would make sense to land Herbig, and allowing the Steelers to move up nine spots might be enough to make it happen.

Round 3 pick for Jordyn Brooks and late round pick

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks and DT Jordan Phillips celebrate a fourth down stop against the Buffalo Bills. | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

While Pete Werner was mentioned as an option, the Cowboys should only go down that route if Jordyn Brooks isn’t available.

The Texas native exploded for 183 tackles with 13 tackles for loss in 2025. Miami has been in a rebuild mode after releasing Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill. They also traded away Jaylen Waddle.

They’ve shown no interest in trading Brooks, but that doesn’t mean they won’t pull the trigger on a good deal. For Dallas, it would be worth it to send a third-round pick to Miami while trying to get a sixth or seventh round pick in the deal along with Brooks.