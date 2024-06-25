ESPN names two wideouts as Cowboys biggest minicamp surprise
With their lack of moves in free agency, the Dallas Cowboys front office is challenging players on the bottom of the depth chart to take a step forward this season. That's seen at several positions, including wide receiver, where they released Michael Gallup yet brought in no veteran replacements.
Instead, they're counting on players such as Jalen Tolbert, who is entering his third season with the franchise, and Jalen Brooks, who is going into his sophomore campaign. Thankfully, both players seem ready to rise to the challenge.
That's at least what Todd Archer of ESPN believes as he picked the two receivers as his top surprises for the Cowboys during the offseason. In a large piece that covered every team in the league, Archer said Brooks has been learning to fight his way through traffic while Tolbert has displayed the versatility to move all around the field.
"With CeeDee Lamb skipping the voluntary portions of the offseason program, it opened up more opportunities for young receivers Jalen Tolbert and Jalen Brooks. Both showed flashes of ability. Brooks was able to work through traffic well, especially on tight throws on slants. Tolbert worked all three receiver spots and was able to make plays at all different levels. With Michael Gallup gone and the Cowboys not adding a veteran wide out as of yet, Tolbert or Brooks could be in line for the No. 3 role behind Lamb and Brandin Cooks." — Todd Archer, ESPN
Tolbert, who was a third-round pick in 2022 out of South Alabama, had just two receptions as a rookie but saw that number increase to 22 last year. The offense took a step forward when he took snaps from Gallup, who had been struggling.
Brooks was a seventh-round pick last season and made the most of his limited chances. The South Carolina product had six receptions on six targets for 64 yards. His sample size was small, but there was a lot to like.
Dallas also has been pleased with what they've seen from rookie fifth-round pick Ryan Flournoy. If all three can carry their offseason success into the regular season, the Cowboys might be better at the position than anticipated. That is, if they get Lamb back in the mix, of course.
