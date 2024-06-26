Under-the-radar fantasy football wide receivers from the NFC East
As we all impatiently wait for the start of the NFL and Dallas Cowboys season, there are plenty of other things that one can consume their time with.
One thing that can keep our minds busy while we wait is fantasy football. Yes, the fantasy game allows us to secretly root for rival players even though we want their team to lose. So, when we look at the list of wide receivers in the NFC East, who slides under the radar in terms of fantasy value? No worries, we have you covered.
Here are the under-the-radar wide receivers of the NFC East according to fantasy value.
Brandin Cooks
Brandin Cooks joined the Cowboys last season and instantly made an impact on the field. In his first year with Dallas, Cooks finished the season with 657 yards receiving and 8 touchdowns on 54 receptions. Now, those are not eye-popping numbers when looking for a fantasy receiver. However, if you are playing in a bigger league, Cooks should absolutely be on your radar as a solid bench piece. ESPN Fantasy currently has Cooks as the 60th-best receiver on their preseason rankings.
Luke McCaffrey
Sure, Malik Nabers will be the talk of the rookie crop of receivers making their debut in the NFC East this season. But if you're looking for someone who may not be getting the headlines like Nabers, then you might want to start paying attention to Washington Commanders rookie Luke McCaffrey.
McCaffrey was a standout at Rice, finishing last season with 992 receiving yards. Also, don't be surprised to see McCaffrey used in special formations. Last season at Rice, the 3rd round pick finished the year with 15 rushing attempts.
KaVontae Turpin
KaVontae Turpin's receiving stats in his first two NFL seasons may have you questioning why he would even be a good selection for a fantasy team. But with the rules changing on kickoffs this upcoming season, the chances for Turpin to make magic on a return are drastically increasing.
With higher chances to make a highlight reel on special teams, adding Turpin to your bench in deeper leagues may not be such a bad idea.
