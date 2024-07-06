Dallas Cowboys to NFC South? NFL division realignment that would make sense
On paper, the Dallas Cowboys being in the NFC East has never really made sense. The same can be said for the Miami Dolphins, who must travel to the northeast to take all three of their division rivals.
So, what if the NFL decided to shake things up a bit? What if they chose to be what college sports used to be and created more rivalries through close proximity?
Let's take a look at a divisional change that could completely change Cowboys football as we know it.
Cowboys join NFC South, Panthers move to NFC East
Yes, fans have grown accustomed to Grinch-level hate for the Commanders, Eagles, and Giants, but a move to the NFC South could bring more room for heart in the hearts of Cowboy Country.
From a geographical standpoint, exchanging the Cowboys for the Panthers in the NFC South would make sense. Dallas would then only travel to Atlanta, New Orleans, and Tampa Bay.
Oh yeah, and they would probably have the division on lock most years.
Call me old-fashioned, but geographical enemies are what makes sports fun. Knowing that one hour from your couch, an entire town may hate your team for beating theirs can warm your heart.
Of course, this will never happen because the NFC East always has high viewership in their current format, and as we know, this world revolves around dollar signs.
However, it would be fun to bring back regional rivals and hate for your neighbor.
